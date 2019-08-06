Nine top-performing University of Texas Medical Branch care providers achieved perfect scores on all segments of the patient satisfaction surveys for the past six months.
These ratings, determined by data from surveys administered by Press Ganey, include seven areas ranging from “ease of instructions” and “listening” to “showing respect” and “spending time.”
The ratings help patients make informed decisions when seeking a health care provider, and they help show our community the medical branch is committed to an outstanding patient experience. They’re illustrated by five stars in the online provider directory, which can be viewed at https://doctors.utmbhealth.com/.
The following doctors were recognized: Sandra Hatch, Erin Hommel, Amy Laird-Payne, Leah Low, Harold Pine, Ana Rodriguez, Patricia Rogers, Adri Smith and Mark Wolffarth.
URGENT CARE SERVICES CONTINUE TO GROW
The medical branch offers urgent care services in Galveston, Texas City, Angleton, Alvin and League City. First established for pediatric patients and expanded to adult patients in 2013, urgent care services have grown in response to high demand for quick, convenient access to care in the communities the medical branch serves.
Dr. Cynthia Judice, chief medical officer for Primary Care Services and Community-Based Clinics, said since 2012, the medical branch has recorded 337,654 urgent care visits. The busiest locations have been the pediatric urgent care centers in League City and Galveston, and the adult urgent care location on the League City campus.
To help make access to care even more convenient for patients, the medical branch recently extended its urgent care availability to a daily 12-hour window from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in League City and Texas City, which has significantly increased use of the service.
‘TIME-OUT’ SESSION: THE GROCERY SHOPPER
Grocery shopping can be overwhelming. Nutrition labels contain an enormous amount of information and making quick decisions on which foods to buy can be a challenge.
During the next “Time-Out” session, Rae Kretzmer, a registered dietitian on the national multi-center study STEP-HI (Starting a Testosterone and Exercise Program after Hip Injury study), will help empower consumers with the knowledge to make informed shopping decisions.
Attendees will learn about United States Department of Agriculture and Food and Drug Administration regulations, organic versus natural, nutrition labels, the “Dirty Dozen” and “Clean 15” lists and more. Kretzmer also will provide the audience with worksheets and take-home materials.
Families, caregivers, patients, staff and students are welcome to attend the session at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Jennie Sealy 2.506A. For more information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
