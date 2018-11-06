The executive team for the University of Texas Medical Branch Clear Lake campus is taking shape with the addition of Stephen Jones Jr., and Michelle Henderson.
Jones, who has nearly 25 years of experience in health system administration, will be the CEO for the Clear Lake campus. He most recently was CEO of Bay Area Regional Medical Center, and before that, was CEO at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center.
Henderson will serve as administrator of the Clear Lake campus and as associate chief nursing and patient care services officer. She has nearly 25 years of nursing experience and most recently was at Bay Area Regional Medical Center, where she served as chief nursing officer. She previously was the assistant chief nursing officer at Tomball Regional Medical Center.
JOBS FOR EX-BAY AREA MEDICAL CENTER PERSONNEL
UTMB will have a job fair Thursday and Friday for former employees of the Bay Area Medical Center. The job fair, which begins each day at 9 a.m., will be at 200 Blossom St. in Webster. Other job fairs are scheduled later in November.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR VIRUS STUDY
The UTMB Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences Clinical Trials Program is seeking healthy females ages 16-35 to participate in a trial of a vaccine for Cytomegalovirus. CMV is a virus related to the herpes virus that results in cold sores. Volunteers will be reimbursed for time and travel. For more information, call Kristin Pollock at 409-772-5278 or 409-772-1969.
NOVEMBER IS EPILEPSY AWARENESS MONTH
How much do you know about epilepsy? What causes it and how many people it afflicts?
Some fast facts: Epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder in the U.S.; 1 in 26 Americans will develop epilepsy in their lifetime; it’s a disorder of the brain that causes seizures and can affect people in different ways. In addition, the causes of epilepsy often are unknown, but some conditions that lead to epilepsy are stroke, brain tumor, traumatic brain injuries, head injury and central nervous system infection.
Learn more about epilepsy, seizures, and seizure first aid at utmbhealth.com/epilepsy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.