Most weekends, an hour or so after lunch, it seems a strong magnet is drawing me to take a short siesta on the sofa or bed. This fits with a natural biorhythm, and after the nap I wake up refreshed and ready to do whatever is next. Before medical school, I learned a technique called alpha-wave induction, which helps me relax and get the most out of a 20-minute nap as if I had actually slept for four hours. This was often helpful when on call or covering the emergency room when sleep would be unpredictable and sometimes non-existent.
Most species nap regularly. Just consider your family cat or dog, or your young children. Think about the traditional Latino siesta, a break from mid-day heat in the fields in which a lunch is followed by a cooling, relaxing break and nap. My daughter-in-law is from Barcelona and they seem to have a more civilized approach than our 9-to-5 grind. The Catalonians take a 2-to-3 hour mid-day break, and after enjoying a leisurely meal, brush their teeth and take a siesta. They go back to work and finish up after 7 p.m. and end the day with a late dinner after 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. Now this lovely schedule might not fit into our typical American lifestyle, but it raises the question of what are the health benefits of such a break.
The Mayo Clinic website lists the following benefits of napping for healthy adults:
• Relaxation
• Reduced fatigue
• Increased alertness
• Improved mood
• Improved performance, including quicker reaction time and better memory
Some people may feel groggy after napping, and in some cases, naps can interfere with night-time sleep. Keep naps short, like 10 to 30 minutes, finding a quiet, cool, and restful environment for napping, and doing so in the afternoon, like from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Other research reports napping improves creativity, gives us an energy boost, increases memory, reduces fatigue, lowers the risk of depression, helps with stress management and even reduces cardiovascular risk.
I found it fascinating that when I visited Google’s high-powered New York corporate office, they not only had teaching kitchens and gym facilities for their employees, but little quietude pods in which someone could have some alone time or nap time. Clearly, the corporate mode was to foster and nurture the best in their highly sought-after engineers and other employees, and a well-done nap was considered essential to a good workday.
According to the National Sleep Foundation, nappers are in good company: Winston Churchill, John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, Napoleon, Albert Einstein, Thomas Edison and George W. Bush are known to have valued an afternoon nap. The National Sleep Foundation also challenges false beliefs that napping infers laziness, a lack of ambition, and low standards, or that napping is only for children, the sick, and the elderly.
So rather than reaching for another caffeine and sugar fix when you start to feel a little slumpy, consider a short power nap. Close the door, shut off the phone, and tell the boss you are about to improve your productivity.
