Travel is a wonderful opportunity to see the world through different eyes, cultures, and geography. Travel brochures, websites, and magazines are filled with sumptuously colored photos of lands far away, exotic people, beaches, food, drinks, art and architecture. Any of us, if physically and fiscally fit, would love to make a getaway.
Before traveling outside the U.S., you must identify health risks and preventive measures needed at your destination. Many patients call just before they’re ready to leave and want to get their travel vaccines as happened recently to some friends leaving for an exotic island chain the very next day.
Last year, a philanthropist I knew returned with a crushing headache after doing charitable work in Africa. He went to an emergency room in Miami where he was treated for a migraine and sent home. He died two days later. Had he been seen in Africa, his diagnosis would’ve more likely been made as it is relatively common, cerebral malaria. It turns out, he hadn’t been taking his anti-malarial drugs regularly and developed a fatal infection.
The gold standard before travel to any area in the world is the Centers for Disease Control Travel website https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel and the destination pages wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/destinations/list . There you can learn of emerging issues with travel, new diseases or epidemics, weather problems and more routinely the kinds of immunizations and medications you ought to consider prior to traveling. Some vaccines, like hepatitis A and B are a series of shots that need to be started six months before you leave, so planning ahead is important. Malaria prophylaxis starts a week before departure and continues for a month afterward with a weekly medication, which may be different for certain areas.
Heard of traveler’s diarrhea? Don’t want it, right? So beyond hand washing, safe food and beverage practices, many people take a supply of antibiotics and antidiarrheals just in case. Typhoid, yellow fever and other preventable diseases are listed in the CDC guidelines for some destinations and need be started within a week or two of departure.
Routine vaccines like diptheria/tetanus/pertussis (DTAP), influenza, pneumonia and all recommended childhood vaccines ought be updated not only for risks at the destination, but the close contact with others in long airplane flights or cruises.
The main lesson here is to think through your needs well in advance of travel. Your travel agent or cruise line often will give you guidance, but the CDC site and your primary care doctor are the final word.
Regrettably, I’ve seen too many of my patients and friends who have postponed their dream travel and bucket-list trips too long. Some unexpected acute or chronic condition or mobility problem afflicted them before or during travel, spoiling their trip of a lifetime and crushing their dreams. If you want to travel, go early, go often, think and plan ahead for the best experience.
