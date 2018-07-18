Dr. Sanjeev Sahni was awarded $2 million by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to learn more about the bacteria responsible for dangerous rickettsial diseases, including typhoid and spotted fevers. The diseases are spread by ticks and fleas.
The researchers are investigating how the disease-causing bacteria alter themselves to better adapt to life inside their human hosts. The new information will enable the development of new and improved treatment against rickettsia diseases.
UTMB A LEADER FOR LGBTQ HEALTH CARE RIGHTS
The University of Texas Medical Branch has been recognized as a leader by the Human Rights Campaign in a measure of LGBTQ equality in patient care, employee needs and community outreach policies and practices. In its 2018 Healthcare Equality Index, the group placed UTMB in its leader category after UTMB scored a perfect 100.
Two other Houston-area health care facilities also received leader status; the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center and Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast.
DID YOU KNOW?
UTMB is home to one of only 15 Claude D. Pepper Older Americans Independence Centers in the United States. The mission of the centers is to increase scientific knowledge that allows older adults to maintain and restore their independence. The centers also develop and enhance research and education at institutions with strong programs in aging research.
The UTMB Pepper Center was established in 2000 with a focus on improving physical function and independence in older adults and an emphasis on career development and training of the next generation of leaders in geriatric research. The Pepper Centers are named in honor of the late U.S. Sen. Claude D. Pepper, who became known as the “spokesman for the elderly” and rejected the notion that physical and mental decline were an inevitable part of aging.
