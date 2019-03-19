Childhood sexual abuse victims carry the scars of that abuse for the rest of their lives. A study has found that regions of DNA are “marked” in abuse victims, potentially opening the door for tests that could be used to identify victims. These marks could also be passed on to children of abuse victims, raising their risk of mental and physical health issues.
Our unique DNA makes each of us different. The sequences of our DNA determine the types and amounts of products our cells should produce, affecting our hair color, skin tone, metabolism, health and more.
Another layer of control over gene usage is called epigenetics. Epigenetic changes happen when methyl groups, consisting of carbon and hydrogen atoms, are added to DNA. Adding methyl groups reduces the usage of a gene, acting like a dimmer switch for gene expression. Physical or mental trauma, starvation, toxins and smoking can all cause epigenetic changes.
Mouse experiments proved that stressors on males can cause epigenetic changes that are transmitted to offspring. When mice are exposed to social instability early in life, offspring three generations down the paternal line can show anxiety and social problems. Paternal psychological stress has also been shown to have inherited effects in mice.
We know that childhood sexual abuse causes epigenetic changes in the blood, saliva and brain. Scientists think these epigenetic changes increase the risk for certain diseases. A recent study showed that changes are also found in sperm of abuse victims, allowing men to transfer the changes to their offspring.
Psychological stress can affect human semen quality, and childhood abuse can lead to risky health behaviors, mental disorders and trauma exposure in adulthood. These facts prompted scientists to ask if childhood abuse would also cause epigenetic changes in sperm that could be transmitted to offspring, leading to inherited issues.
The recent study involved 46 sperm samples from 34 men who reported varying amounts of childhood abuse. The sperm samples that were analyzed included 17 men exposed to high abuse, five men exposed to medium abuse, and 12 men who had no childhood abuse. Samples from men who had reported being abused had a 6.2 percent increase in overall methylation. The genes in DNA from abuse victims were dimmed by up to 29 percent in one region when compared to samples from un-abused men. The scientists identified three regions that predicted childhood abuse in 71 percent of participants. Sites on DNA that were altered as the result of abuse were in regions near genes that are associated with nerve function, fat cell regulation and immune function. The identified gene changes are consistent with the known effects of childhood abuse on the brain, body weight and immune system.
This study suggests that childhood sexual abuse could have a heritable impact on children. The small sample size and lack of racial diversity means we need larger studies to verify these results. The study also couldn’t verify that the epigenetic changes observed in sperm were passed on to children. However, the inheritance of epigenetic changes is one possible mechanism that could account for the impacts on the health observed in children of abused men.
