We’re constantly amazed by modern technology that mimics human speech. We’ve had machines that can “speak” language for many years, and now we have virtual assistants such as Siri on Apple devices and Amazon Alexa. Consider a simple question: “Alexa, what is the weather today?” Alexa can retrieve text from a weather forecasting service and turn it into understandable spoken words. It’s astounding when you think about it because we’re the only species that can speak.
Have you ever considered how humans have evolved to speak? Recently, in the “The Scientist” there was an article about the characteristics of humans that allow us to speak. It turns out that changes in the vocal tract combined with alterations in the brain to let us speak.
The mechanics of human speech are complex, involving the unique anatomy of many tissues and organs. The acoustic energy to make sounds is produced by the diaphragm, muscles between the ribs and abdominal muscles helping push air out of the lungs. Air is released through the larynx, the structure that contains the vocal cords. As air is pushed past the vocal cords, they open and close, defining the pitch of a person’s voice. This is known as phonation. After the larynx, air passes through the supralaryngeal vocal tract (SVT). The SVT includes the mouth, tongue and the passageway at the top of your throat. Words are formed by changing the positions of the lips, larynx and tongue.
The anatomy of the human SVT evolves as a child develops. After birth, the tongue is flat and resides in mostly the mouth. This allows children to suckle and breathe at the same time. As the child grows, the anatomy changes. The tongue grows into the throat and the oral cavity shortens. These structural changes mean that young children cannot produce many sounds, but their speech abilities expand as they grow. My fourth-grade teacher, Miss Hardy, would always implore me to use my mouth and lips to enunciate my words. I wish I could’ve told her that my child’s SVT was making this more difficult for me.
While these anatomical changes give us the mechanical potential for speech, the development of advanced neural networks in the brain gives us the ability to make and process sounds. The high number of connections between neurons is key for our ability to process and understand sounds. A protein called FOXP2 is instrumental in producing speech. Only humans and direct human predecessors, Neanderthals and Denisovans, have a form of this protein. Our close relatives, the primates, don’t have this protein and cannot speak. Studies have shown that FOXP2 leads to more connections between the nerve cells that regulate the motor control associated with speech. We don’t yet understand how these nerve connections relate to the muscle and air movements that produce sounds.
Wow, a little change in anatomy and a key protein, and viola, the capability for speech is born.
