Michael Kinsky, a professor in the department of anesthesiology, received $718,987 from the U.S. Army to test out an improved method of providing supplemental oxygen to soldiers injured in the field while being transported to a medical facility.
LEGER MOVES TO SCHOOL OF NURSING
J. Michael Leger has been appointed assistant dean for organizational effectiveness and evaluation in the School of Nursing. In this role, he will provide administrative, operational and evaluation leadership, with oversight of accreditation-related matters. He will support the development and implementation of a strategic plan for the school. Leger previously directed quality and health care safety for the University of Texas Medical Branch’s health system.
LONGER HOURS AT TEXAS CITY URGENT CARE CLINIC
The Urgent Care Clinic is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week for adults and children at 10131 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City.
Walk-in patients are welcome and no appointment is necessary. For more information, visit utmbhealth.com/urgentcare or call 409-986-9686.
