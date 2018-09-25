An article this month in the journal “Pediatrics,” by Ariel Sims et al, details the injuries received by infants using walkers. In the past almost 25 years, more than a quarter of a million infants less than 15 months were treated for walker-related injuries in the emergency room. more than 90 percent sustained head or neck injuries. Recent (2010) federal mandatory safety standard regulations have decreased the amount of injuries by 22.7 percent, but the use of walkers remain an important and preventable source of injury among younger children. The American Academy of Pediatrics has called for a ban on their manufacture and sale in the United States.
While “new” safety standards have been in place since 1997, such as being wider so they don’t fit through most doors and having brakes to stop them at the edge of stairs, they do not prevent all injuries from walkers. They still have wheels, so children can still move fast and reach higher.
While considering the recommendation of the AAP to ban walkers, the Consumer Product Safety Commission suggest the following safety precautions for parents who chose to purchase a walker:
• First is to recognize that walkers do not promote earlier developmental skills such as walking. They may even delay learning to walk.
• Check for hazardous areas where the baby in the walker might go.
• Block stairways and exit doorways. Rolling downstairs can cause broken bones and severe head injuries.
• Avoid areas with uneven floors, such as a carpet edge or thresholds.
• Clear away the objects on tables, counters, and shelves. Your child can now reach higher and can pull a tablecloth off a table spilling hot liquids, etc.
• Children have drowned falling into a pool or bathtub while in a walker.
• Avoid burn injuries by not allowing walkers close to ranges, space heaters or fireplaces.
• Read the warning label on the walker.
• After placing the baby in a walker, watch the child very carefully every second because they can move very fast.
The risk of baby walkers far outweighs the benefit.
Somethings that are safer and enjoyable might be a stationary activity center, which has no wheels, but have seats that rotate, tip or bounce. Also, play yards or playpens, which are safety zones for children as they learn to sit, crawl or walk.
