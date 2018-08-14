You have heard the stories. The marketing is everywhere. The claim is that e-cigarettes are safe and can help people quit using tobacco products. There may be a kernel of truth in these claims.
While it is true that e-cigarettes or vaping have been found to contain fewer (but not zero) hazardous compounds, the story is more complex. While it is established that e-cigarette use may help some adults quit smoking tobacco products, new studies now implicate e-cigarettes in increasing the use of tobacco products in adolescents and teenagers, and possibly pushing them into a lifetime of tobacco use.
Recent studies show both positive and negative implications in e-cigarettes or vaping use in terms of quitting or initiating tobacco product use. While some adults have used e-cigarettes to quit smoking, there are far more adults and adolescents that start with vaping and move on to traditional tobacco use.
Researchers have used simulation population models to understand the impact of vaping on smoking cessation versus a path to tobacco use. The model predicted that more than 2,000 adult smokers would quit for at least seven years and convert to e-cigarettes or vaping use. However, the same study predicts that almost 170,000 teens and young adults would start with vaping and eventually graduate to tobacco use. That math clearly suggests that there are far more negative implications of vaping than positive effects. We all know that tobacco use has many effects that could shorten the lives of its users. The model in this study went on to calculate that more than 1.5 billion years of life would be lost because of the negative health effects of tobacco and e-cigarette use.
Studies have shown that today more teenagers are using e-cigarettes than traditional tobacco products. Why this occurs remains unclear. Peer influence is a factor, and companies market vaping products to teens promoting flavored versions, including candy or fruit-flavored products. These companies know that teenagers are more likely to try these flavored e-cigarettes. In 2014, a survey showed that among young people who used any tobacco or tobacco-related product, 63 percent used e-cigarettes.
Many young people believe that e-cigarettes do not contain cancer-causing chemicals like traditional cigarettes. The levels of cancer-causing chemicals are lower in e-cigarettes than in traditional cigarettes, but a recent study showed that e-cigarettes still contain significant levels of carcinogens like acrylonitrile, acrolein, propylene oxide, acrylamide and crotanaldehyde. In addition, the compounds added for flavor also contain chemicals that can produce harmful health effects. Nicotine, a substance found in tobacco, is also added to e-cigarettes and it can lead to addiction.
We have known for many years that flavored products appeal to our young people. We also know that the marketing of these products is directed at capturing young people as customers. Accumulated scientific evidence suggests that vaping or e-cigarette use is not safe and can lead to tobacco use and dangerous long-term health effects. We hope that this research convinces young people to stop using e-cigarettes before they move on to tobacco and suffer serious health problems.
If you need help quitting e-cigarettes or tobacco, call the Quit Smoking hotline at 800-7848-669 or visit www.smokefree.gov.
