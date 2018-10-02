”The natural healing force within each of us is the greatest force in getting well.” — Hippocrates
Whenever I leave the gym, I feel incredibly good. Peacefulness, energy and optimism seem to surround me like a halo. I always think, “Why don’t I do this more often?” I offer the usual excuses: time, busyness and conflicting priorities.
I have often noticed on the way out of the field house, I am often greeted by someone just arriving who says with a smile and a grimace something like, “I bet you’re glad you’re done. I am just starting.”
Such is the yin and yang of physical exercise. It requires some discipline, sweat, scheduling and the challenges of soreness and potential injury to obtain that beneficial soup of endorphin-serotonin-dopamine transmitter good feeling in addition to the cardiovascular and musculoskeletal benefits.
I was back at my usual resistance stations and elliptical aerobic training after a couple weeks when I missed my usual workouts due to travel, a viral illness, scheduling issues, and I admit, just plain laziness. Meanwhile, I came across an intriguing article about The Phoenix program that uses the principle of how exercise makes you feel good to help recovering addicts stay straight or sober (www.wsj.com/articles/koch-funded-gyms-help- opioid-addicts-recover- 1537110000?mod=hp_listb_pos2).
The same neurotransmitters that get activated in getting high from substances are triggered by vigorous exercise. Not only is such exercise good for the heart and other organs, evidence shows exercise is one more non-drug method that helps prevent the all too common cycle of rebounding from recovery to relapse and recurrence of an addictive behavior.
According to the article: “Increasingly, evidence supports exercise as a tool to stay sober,” said Peter Thanos, an addiction researcher at the University of Buffalo. “Steady exercise can regulate brain circuitry linked to feelings of well-being. Addictive drugs ‘hijack’ that reward system but dull it over time, prompting addicts to chase greater highs to feel normal.”
Recently, I had an office visit with one of my patients who had been substantially addicted to hydrocodone, taking up to 20 pills a day. We eased his narcotic withdrawal with a drug named Suboxone. After that, he got into a robust exercise and dietary plan that helped him lose 25 pounds, control his borderline diabetes and keeping his mood and substance problems in check. These are now key to his maintaining health and sobriety, as well as sanity for his family. Though he still attends Narcotics Anonymous regularly, the data from The Phoenix project shined a spotlight on the validity of his approach.
Medication management, 12-step groups, and inpatient rehabilitation remain the standard of care for addiction recovery. However, it is heartening to see that cross fit, yoga, tai chi, running, resistance training, and other activity-related programs can play an important role in saving lives from opioid overdoses, alcoholism, and other drug addictions. Exercise clearly makes a powerful impact our minds, not just our bodies. So if you or someone you love is having substance abuse and addiction problems, part of getting well is a regular exercise program.
Motion is lotion.
To reach something good it is useful to have gone astray, and thus acquire experience.” — Teresa of Avila
