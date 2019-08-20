The Department of Physician Assistant Studies will host its inaugural commencement ceremony at 2 p.m. Friday in Levin Hall, 102 Market St., in Galveston.
This marks the beginning of a new tradition for the department, which transitioned from the School of Health Professions to the School of Medicine last year, and now hosts its own commencement ceremony for its graduates. The program will graduate 89 new health professionals trained to give high quality health care to Texas and the nation.
The keynote speaker will be Ruth Ballweg, professor emeritus at the University of Washington MEDEX Northwest’s Department of Family Medicine; Dr. Robert Beach, Professor Emeritus in the Division of Nephrology and Hypertension; and Scholar Emeritus, John P. McGovern Academy of Oslerian Medicine, will be Grand Marshal.
LE DUC REAPPOINTED TO NATIONAL INFECTIOUS DISEASES BOARD
Dr. Jim Le Duc, director of the Galveston National Laboratory, has been appointed by the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services; Alex Azar, to a second four-year term on the Board of Scientific Counselors for the Office of Infectious Diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As a member of the board, Le Duc will continue to work with other scientists and public health experts to advise the leadership of federal agencies responsible for infectious disease and medical research on strategies, goals and priorities for their national research programs.
Among other activities of the board, Le Duc serves as the co-chair for a joint work group with the CDC National Center for Environmental Health/Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry on vector-borne diseases. The work group is tasked with evaluating goals and strategies related to the prevention and control of vector-borne diseases.
NORMA A. PEREZ NAMED ASSISTANT DEAN
Dr. Norma A. Pérez will serve as assistant dean for Student Affairs in the Office of Academic Affairs in the School of Medicine. Her appointment will be effective Sept. 1.
Pérez serves as director of Career Counseling and Special Projects in the Office of Student Affairs and Admissions. She’s also associate professor in the Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Geriatrics and serves as president of Hispanic-Serving Health Professions Schools, an organization that supplies academic and career development resources to help improve the quality of health care available to Hispanics in the United States.
ANGLETON CAMPUS CELEBRATES FIVE YEARS
Aug. 16 marked the fifth anniversary of the inception of The University of Texas Medical Branch Angleton Danbury Campus partnership. The campus, an acute care hospital that serves Angleton, Danbury, Rosharon and the surrounding communities, is the first trauma-designated facility in Brazoria County and serves more than 60,000 people in the region.
Established in 1969 as the Angleton Danbury General Hospital by the Angleton Danbury Hospital District, the campus provides a variety of quality services including 24-hour emergency care, an American College of Radiology-accredited mammography program, cardiopulmonary clinical laboratory, diagnostic imaging services, outpatient surgery, rehabilitation, physical therapy, wellness and more. To learn more about the history of the campus, visit https://utmb.us/3gj.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.