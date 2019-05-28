BACLIFF
Stomp’s Burger Joint, 3707 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Junior’s Drive Inn, 200 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
DICKINSON
Oaxaca Meat Market, 4339 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
McAdams Junior High School, 11415 Hughes Road — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Dollar General, 408 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Korner Food Mart, 3031 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Rogers Malt Shoppe, 4410 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Kroger, meat dept., 3410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Kroger, deli dept., 3410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Heartbreakers, 3200 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Lighthouse Seafood, 2120 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Snow Fox Sushi, 3410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Little Caesars Pizza, 734 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
FRIENDSWOOD
Jado’z Grill House, 804 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Wok D’Lite, 202 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
GALVESTON
Knights of Columbus, 1912 Winnie St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Ambassador Preparatory Academy, 5001 Ave. U — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
The Spot, 3204 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Lolo Kai, 528 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Austin Middle School, 1514 Ave. N1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
The Albatross, 815 21st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Subway, 500 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score:7.
Rudy & Paco’s, 2028 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Chilaca Mexican Grill, 708 Holiday Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Sapori Ristorante, 7611 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Taquilo’s, 2101 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Burnet Elementary School, 5501 Ave. S — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Broadway Corner Store, 1928 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Mama Teresa’s Flying Pizza, 416 21st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Trinity Episcopal Beginning School, 713 23rd St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Odyssey Academy, 2412 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Schlitterbahn, Blast Dip ‘N Dots, 2109 Lockheed St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Schlitterbahn, concession stand, 2109 Lockheed St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Days Inn, 8711 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Stewart Food Mart, 6102 Stewart Road— Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Jack in the Box, 920 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Home Cut Donuts, 6807 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Wingstop, 6202 Broadway, Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
HITCHCOCK
Mi Molcasalsa Taco Shop, 8735-A state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
JAMAICA BEACH
Way West Grill, 16708 Termini San Luis Pass, Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
KEMAH
Molly’s Pub, 400 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Saltgrass Steak House, 215 Kipp Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Tookie’s Hamburgers, 406 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Aldi Foods, 100 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
LA MARQUE
Family Dollar Store, 3923 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Mini Grocery Mart, 810 Westward Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Kidz Paradize, 2000 Cedar Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Snow King Snow Cones, 1310 Cedar Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Star Mart No. 1, 2502 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
LEAGUE CITY
Russo’s New York Pizzeria, 1660 FM 646 W., Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Chicken Express, 1806 E. Main St. — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
McDonald’s inside Walmart, 1701 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Tight Ends Sports Bar & Grill, 2502 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Freebirds World Burrito, 1615 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Hedrick’s Catering & Events, 1416 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Kids R Kids No. 29, 170 W. Bay Area Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
CiCi’s Pizza, 2980 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Logan’s Roadhouse, 3160 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Las Haciendas Mexican Bar & Gill, 2951 Marina Bay Drive, Suite 150 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Kingdom Kidz Preschool II, 516 state Highway 3 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Schlotzky’s, 1635 FM 646 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
SANTA FE
Ice Cream with a Twist, 4146 Ave. E — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Arlan’s Market, 12460 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
The Boudin Barn, 12405 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
TEXAS CITY
6th Street Kitchen, 102 6th St. S. — Opening new permit inspection.
K & Dea’s Chicken and More, 8030 FM 1765, Suite 100-C — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Qing Qing Chinese Restaurant, 2815 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Blocker Middle School, 1800 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Levi Fry Intermediate School, 300 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Auntie Anne’s, 5885 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Pop’s Place, 210 state Highway 146 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Corner Shell, 3109 First Ave. S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Kohfeldt Elementary School, 1705 13th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Guajardo Elementary School, 2300 21st St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Subway, 2506 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Amusement Center, kitchen, 213 S. Westward St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Holiday Inn Express, 2440 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Bea’s Donuts, 3401 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Taqueria El Jaliciense, 2013 10th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Pizza Hut, 2305 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Lee’s Bait & Tackle, 230 Dike Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Speedway, 2501 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.