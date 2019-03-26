Composting, which is the process of enabling organic waste such as food and plant material to decompose naturally, is great for the environment as it saves money and resources, while improving the quality of dirt in the area. Recognizing these benefits, The University of Texas Medical Branch donates a portion of its precooked, non-meat food items such as potato peels, coffee grounds and filters, fruit peels, eggshells and more to Seeding Galveston, an urban farm located on the island.
The local nonprofit uses these items for compost within their community garden, which means better soil for the community and less waste for the landfill. To help in this effort, individuals are encouraged to try composting on their own. In fact, Seeding Galveston currently offers a pilot residential composting service for Galveston residents.
To learn more about that opportunity, visit www.seedinggalveston.com/flagship-projects-.html. For more information on this partnership, visit https://utmb.us/38b.
30-DAY RE-ADMISSIONS DOWN
The medical branch’s 30-day re-admissions, which are defined as patients who return to the hospital within 30 days of their most recent discharge, have been on the decline recently — with a 14.5 percent drop over the last two years. Not only is this good news for patients, this accomplishment has also resulted in a cost saving of nearly $2 million for the institution.
It’s made possible in part by the development and implementation of programs and operational measures identified through the use of the Readmissions Explorer Application within UTMB Discover — an enterprise data warehouse and analytical toolkit that aggregates real-time, accurate data generated by medical branch’s mission areas.
For more information, visit https://utmb.us/388.
LECTURE ON HIV SCREENING
Isabel Clark, routine screening senior consultant for HIV/STD prevention and care at the Texas Department of State Health Services, will speak at the next Policy Dialogue Lunch and Lecture at noon Tuesday.
Clark’s lecture is titled “Routine Screening for HIV as a Standard of Care: Achievements and Challenges.”
The free lecture is open to all students, faculty and staff, as well as interested members of the public. The discussion begins at noon in the Caduceus Room located in the administration building, sixth floor on the Galveston campus. Lunch will be served beginning at 11:30 a.m.
For additional information or to RSVP, contact Becky Trout Unbehagen at rltrout@utmb.edu or 409-747-2734.
UTMB POLICE LAUNCH TWITTER ACCOUNT
The police department at the medical branch has launched its own account on Twitter. The account, which can be found at twitter.com/utmbpolice, includes updates about law enforcement and emergency activity taking place on or near medical branch campuses, and a host of other information pertinent to the medical branch community and beyond.
The medical branch police department also wants to connect to the community at large to enhance its recruitment of new employees.
