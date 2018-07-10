DICKINSON
The Galveston County Health District will have an open house for its Dickinson WIC Clinic from 10 a.m. to noon today at 2401 Termini St.
There also will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:15 a.m. today.
For information, visit www.gchd.org/WIC or call 409-938-2211.
GALVESTON
The University of Texas Medical Branch will offer its “Time-Out” weekly educational/support sessions for caregivers and family members whose loved one has any type of disability/illness from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays in Room 2.506A at Jennie Sealy Hospital, 301 University Blvd.
For information and topic of the week, visit www.utmb.edu/?i=welcome, or contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District will offer its Diabetes 101 support group for people living with diabetes from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays in the WIC classroom in the Mid-County Annex, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
The group will be facilitated by a registered nurse and offers education about diabetes self-management.
To register, email chs@gchd.org or call 409-938-2293.
GALVESTON
The R.E.A.L. Program will be available from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M.
The licensed alcohol and drug abuse treatment center will offer a full range of treatment and education services for those needing help.
For information, call 409-443-5451.
DICKINSON
The Galveston County Health District’s Mother’s Milk Club will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today at the Dickinson WIC Clinic at 2401 Termini St.
For information, call 409-337-7606.
SANTA FE
The Overeaters Anonymous H.O.W. No. 48068 group will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the East Room, of the Thelma Webber Community Center, 14304 Beriton.
For information, call 409-771-9221 or 409-457-9517.
NASSAU BAY
The Breast Friends Focus and Support Group will meet from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today in the first floor radiation conference room of the MD Anderson Cancer Center on the Christus St. John campus, 18100 St. John Drive.
The group is open to the public.
Call Diana Vasquez, 713-745-2396.
WEBSTER
Clear Lake Regional Medical Center will offer a free informational seminar on its bariatric surgery program at 6 p.m. today in the large conference room of the facility, 500 W. Medical Center Blvd.
To sign up, call 281-554-1680.
GALVESTON
The Galveston County Epilepsy Awareness Support Group will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the library of Odyssey Academy, 2412 61st St.
Contact Pat Cade, pcade@eftx.org, or 713-789-6295, Ext. 210 or 888-548-9716.
LEAGUE CITY
The Transition Plus peer support group will meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays in the Family Life Center at Bay Harbour United Methodist Church, 3459 Deke Slayton Highway.
The free meetings are open to all veterans, active duty and immediate family members dealing with transition issues that may include PTSD, and emotional, personal, family and work issues.
Visit www.transitionplus.org or call 281-317-7335.
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland will provide meningitis vaccinations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the Technical Vocational Building on its campus (Room 1131) at 1200 Amburn Road.
The meningitis vaccine by Texas law is required for all college students who are 21 and younger.
The cost is $20 for students ages 18 and younger, $100 for ages 19 and older, and free for those with a copy of Medicaid/CHIP card.
For information, contact Katrina Ricks, kricks@com.edu or 409-933-8662.
GALVESTON
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St.
For information, call 409-763-2437.
DICKIINSON
The Galveston County Health District will offer its free “The Incredible Years” class for parents, guardians and caregivers of infants from newborn through 1-year-old from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 18 at Faith Lutheran Church at 800 FM 517 E.
Free diapers and a meal will be offered at every class. Seating is limited.
To register, email ssmith@fscgal.org or call 409-949-3471.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District’s Mother’s Milk Club will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Texas City WIC Clinic, 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-101.
For information, call 409-949-3471.
LEAGUE CITY
The Reconstruction of a Survivor breast cancer support group for survivors, family and caregivers will meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Texas Medical Branch Specialty Care Center, 2240 Gulf Freeway.
The meeting is free, and refreshments will be served.
Email Stella Turrubiate, scturrub@utmb.edu.
GALVESTON
The Change of Life group of Cocaine Anonymous will meet from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor on the west side of St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St.
Call 409-939-9498.
DICKINSON
There will be a free workshop on self-care from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Dominion Church at 6400 Calder Drive in Dickinson.
Sponsored by HGI Counseling, the event’s theme is “Santa Fe Resilience, After the Tragedy.”
For information, call 713-526-8390.
GALVESTON
The Galveston County Health District’s Mother’s Milk Club will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. July 24 at the Galveston City WIC Clinic, 4700 Broadway, Suite F-102.
For information, call 409-763-7207.
GALVESTON
The University of Texas Medical Branch Stroke Support Group for persons with stroke, their spouses, caregivers and significant others, will meet from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. July 25 in Suite 123 of the Primary Care Pavilion, 400 Harborside Drive.
The Houston-Galveston Area Agency on Aging will offer community resources.
For information, call 409-772-8834.
LEAGUE CITY
The public information committee of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 6:30 p.m. July 25 at the Bay Area Club, 2111 Webster St.
The group will be discussing how to inform the public better on what the group offers.
Call 409-877-1674 or 832-431-5639.
The Galveston County Health District and D’Feet Breast Cancer will offer free mammogram screenings to eligible women on the following dates and locations:
• July 26 and Aug. 10: Memorial Hermann at 2555 Interstate 45 S. in League City; and
• Aug. 21: St. Vincent’s House at 2817 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
For eligibility requirements and scheduling, call 409-938-2270.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Chapter of Reconstruction of a Survivor breast cancer support group for survivors, family and caregivers will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 26 in the Davy Crockett Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
For information, email pat1019@gmail.com or wanda@roasurvivor.org, or call 713-741-4422.
GALVESTON
Caregiver Connection will meet from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Island Community Center, Suite B101, Sand Dollar Room, 4700 Broadway.
The group is for family caregivers of seniors and adults with special needs and dementia. Attendees are encouraged to take their lunches. Dessert will be provided.
To RSVP for group, contact Michelle Sierpina, msierpin@utmb.edu or 409-763-5604.
For information, contact Alice Williams, alice@moody.org or 409-741-2538.
GALVESTON
The Women Living with Heart Disease Support Group will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 2 in Room 2.268 of the Primary Care Pavilion at the University of Texas Medical Branch, 301 University Blvd.
Any woman living with heart disease is welcome.
For information, contact Sandy Yearout, sjy9352@yahoo.com or 832-798-8513.
TEXAS CITY
The Compassionate Friends of Galveston County will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
The group provides a caring environment in which bereaved parents, grandparents and adult siblings can talk freely about emotions and experiences they are going through, and receive the understanding support of others who have “been there.”
For information, call 409-996-9440.
