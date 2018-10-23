BACLIFF
Anthony’s Mexican Restaurant, 941 Grand Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 3.
K.E. Little Elementary School, 622 Oklahoma St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Noah’s Ark Bar & Grill, 4438 Boulevard St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 15.
CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Sundance Grill II, 800 Mariners Drive — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 10.
DICKINSON
Subway, 748 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Dickinson Shell, 4200 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
FRIENDSWOOD
Nobi Asian Grill, 3640 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
518 Café Chinese Restaurant, 145 N. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Kroger & Kwik Stop, 3135 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Morning Donuts, 301 W. Edgewood Drive, No. 1 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 27.
Friendswood High School, 702 Greenbriar — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Primrose School of Friendswood, 1409 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Mornings Kolaches, 5033 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Valero Corner Store No. 1409, 5091 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Kroger, deli/bakery dept., 3135 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Kroger, meat/seafood dept., 3135 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Center Court Pizza & Brew, 2111 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
GALVESTON
Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., 2501 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Red Roof Inn, 5914 Seawall Blvd. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Taqueria Flores, mobile unit, 5518 Ave. M1/2 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Saltgrass Steakhouse, 1502 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Center of Hope Kitchen, 601 51st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
El Gusto Del Pueblo, 3714 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Miller’s Seawall Grill, 1824 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Island Food, 2506 Ball Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Nick’s Kitchen and Beach Bar, 3802 Seawall Blvd. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Mario’s Seawall Italian Restaurant, 628 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Bubba’s on The Strand, 2408 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
HITCHCOCK
Fay’s Place B.B.Q., 6500 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
KEMAH
Eculent at Clear Creek Winery, 709 Harris Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
The Pizza Oven, 10 Kemah Boardwalk, Suite W — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Wingstop, 212 FM 518, Suite 110 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Whataburger, 305 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Boardwalk Fudge, 710 Bradford Ave. — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Skallywag, 600 Sixth St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 3.
LA MARQUE
Walmart, meat dept., 6410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
LEAGUE CITY
Kiddie Academy Expansion, 2020 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
El Dorado Mexican Restaurant, 1940 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Mr. Sombrero Mexican Restaurant, 2640 E. League City Parkway, Suite 123 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Craft 96 Draught House + Kitchen, 2575 E. League City Parkway, Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Natural Living, 219 N. Michigan Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Kiddie Academy, 2010 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Mod Pizza, 2945 Interstate 45 S., Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
McDonald’s, 102 state Highway 3 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Children’s Lighthouse, 4496 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Citgo Shop In, 3399 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Corner Store No. 1472, 1335 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Calder Road Elementary School, 6511 Calder Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Center Court Pizza & Brew, 3202 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Dee Best Donuts, 2800 W. Main St., Suite E — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
For Children Only, 2205 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Bon Appetit Café, 3729 E. League City Parkway, Suite 110 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Rustica Café & Bakery, 610 E. Main St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Sub Zero Ice Cream & Yogurt, 2555 E. League City Parkway, Suite 120 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Little V Vietnamese and Chinese Cuisine, 2640 E. League City Parkway, Suite 118 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Gregory’s Gyros and Rotisseries, 1357 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Schlotzsky’s, 221 FM 270 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
The Crossings, 255 N. Egret Bay Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Lighthouse Learning Academy, 3705 Columbia Memorial Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
TEXAS CITY
Silvia’s Mexican Grill, 1900 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Luna’s Mexican Restaurant, 9300 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
CiCi’s Pizza, 3506 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Subway Sandwich & Salads, 5204 FM 1765 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 1.
The Independence Village, 905 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 3013 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
La Plaza Food, mobile No. 2, 621 Jennings St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Strips, 3239 FM 1765 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Little Chief Mini Market, 2311 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Buzzy Bee, 2102 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Popeye’s, 9802 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
