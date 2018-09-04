The Urgent Care Clinic at 10121 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City now has expanded hours.
The new hours are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week for adults and children.
Walk-in patients are welcome and no appointment is necessary.
For more information, visit utmbhealth.com/urgentcare or call 409-986-9686.
NURSING STUDENTS RECEIVE WHITE COATS
More than 130 new University of Texas Medical Branch nursing students recently received their white coats at a ceremony held in Levin Hall on the Galveston campus.
The coats symbolize the students’ acceptance of their professional responsibilities and commitment to the nursing profession.
The ceremony is supported by the American Association of Colleges of Nursing and the Arnold P. Gold Foundation.
UT SYSTEM APPOINTS MILLIKEN NEW CHANCELLOR
The University of Texas System Board of Regents voted unanimously on Aug. 27 to appoint James B. Milliken as the next chancellor of the UT System.
Milliken has spent more than 30 years in higher education with extensive leadership experience at major public university systems including The City University of New York, the University of Nebraska and the University of North Carolina. Milliken’s first day on the job will be Sept. 17.
For more information, visit https://utmb.us/2y6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.