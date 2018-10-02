October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and with that in mind, for the eighth year, my church, St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church and I have set aside the third Sunday of October to center our morning worship service to inform the congregation and the public about this devastating disease. We are focusing on all types of cancers affecting both women and men, and the event will take place at 8 a.m. Oct. 21 at the church at 1301 Ave. L in Galveston.
This event will allow us to introduce to the community, our new pastor, the Rev. James E. Pate Jr., and his wife, Linda, who will give her testimony about her survivorship of this very devastating disease. The event will conclude with a short reception with refreshments in the church fellowship hall, where we will provide an informational fair with a representative from the American Cancer Society, who will have handouts on the types of cancer that affect both women and men, how to recognize early cancer detection signs so they may take responsibility for their health, and to spread that information to their family and friends. You are encouraged to join us in this venture.
As a 14-year survivor of liver cancer and having the personal experience of the extremely drying effects of chemotherapy on the body’s skin, I have made it my personal challenge to provide a “chemo care” package to as many cancer patients as possible. The packages will include customized products that alleviate the drying effects of the chemicals on the lips, hands, legs and the feet. Each package will cost $30. All funds collected will be used to pay for products to make the packages. If you choose to become a sponsor, your gift of $30 will make your honoree’s debilitating chemotherapy treatment quite a bit easier.
We’re also hoping to provide packages to the patients at the University of Texas Medical Branch’s Cancer Unit. Two years ago we donated 30 chemo care packages to this unit. In order to reach as many patients as possible, I’m appealing to the residents of Galveston County and any other person who would like to partner with us in this very important venture, to become a sponsor. I’m sure that most of you know at least one family member, a friend, or an acquaintance who falls into this group of patients. Please provide us with the names and information for delivering the package to them.
In order to get all products back and packages assembled before the event, the fundraiser will need to be completed by midnight Oct. 15.
Thank you so very much for your participation in this important event. All information should be forwarded to me via email at barb74@att.net, by phone at 409-761-0095 or 409-935-1060, or you can visit my Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.