It’s well known that vitamin D is a necessary, powerful vitamin. In recent years, a great deal of research is being done to define the role of vitamin D, insulin resistance and diabetes. It appears that low levels of vitamin D make macrophages (immune cells that attack invaders) more active. When fat cells get too large, they die and macrophages move in to clean up the dead tissue. This increases inflammation, which is often more severe in overweight people. More macrophages at work produce chemicals called cytokines, which can impair insulin action in the liver and muscle.
The Academy of Pediatrics’ Healthy Children (healthychildren.org) have recommendations about the amount of vitamin D to be taken daily. It’s recommended that all infants, children and adolescents take 400 IU daily. Low levels of vitamin D are associated with rickets, which is a condition of weakened deformed bones. New information now suggests that vitamin D has a role in immunity and reduces the risk for diseases such as cancer and diabetes.
The primary natural source of vitamin D is from cholesterol being changed in the skin with exposure to UVB light (sunshine). Natural sources from the diet are limited. Too much exposure to sun increases the risk of skin cancer. Mothers who are vitamin D deficient may expose their unborn babies to a higher risk of vitamin D deficiency. Therefore the Academy of Pediatrics has recommended the following:
1. Beginning in the first few days of life, breast-fed and partially breast-fed infants should be given 400 IU of vitamin D daily. This should continue until the infant is taking at least one quart (32 ounces) of vitamin D-fortified formula or whole milk. Whole milk shouldn’t be given until the infant is at least one-year-old. Use of reduced-fat milk in children age 12 months to 2 years should be discussed with a health care provider, and only with concern about a family history of obesity, dyslipidemia or heart disease.
2. Vitamin D supplementation should be continued for children who aren’t taking a quart of vitamin D fortified milk daily. Some cereals are also fortified.
3. The same recommendations are indicated for adolescents. Adolescents should be encouraged to drink four 8-ounce glasses of fortified milk daily.
4. Children who have chronic fat malabsorption, and those children taking medication for seizures may be vitamin D deficient in spite of taking 400 IU daily and may require higher doses.
5. There are recommended blood levels of vitamin D (20-50 ng/ml), which can help determine if you think your child might be deficient.
It’s important that along with adequate intake of vitamin D that adequate calcium must also be taken to assure the best bone formation.
Too much vitamin D can cause toxicity secondary to increased calcium in the blood and in the urine. Don’t give more than what’s recommended — unless you doctor has said it’s safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.