BACLIF
Dollar General Store, 4645 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Lou's Supermarket, 406 Grand Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 20.
CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Target, bakery/deli dept., 255 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Target, snack bar, 255 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Tiki Beach Bar & Grill, 1369 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Steve's Landing, 1290 Bay Vue Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
DICKINSON
Aun's Donut Shop, 4014 Dickinson Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Chapala Mexican Restaurant, 5202 FM 517 E., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
TJ Reed's Better Burgers & Shakes, 614 FM 517 W. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 11.
FRIENDSWOOD
Masa Sushi Japanese Restaurant, 1788 S. Friendswood Drive — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 1.
528 Asian Bistro, 709 W. Parkwood Ave. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Schlotzsky's Deli, 109 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Taco Bell, 209 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Jack in the Box, 101 E. Parkwood Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Habaneros Tex-Mex, 5105 FM 2351 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 7.
The Cake Lady, 1302 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Ice Box No. 4941, 1401 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
GALVESTON
Moody Gardens, hotel pool bar, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Moody Gardens, The Garden Restaurant and IMAX concessions, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
The Island Pour House, 213 23rd St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Sonic Drive-In, 5127 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Odyssey Academy, 2412 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Sunny Food Mart, 5027 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Sea Splash, 2124 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
JFE Sushi, inside Kroger, 5730 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Schlotzsky Café Xpress, 2705 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Smooth Tony's, 415 Ninth St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Broadway Citgo, 2227 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Catfish Station, 6105 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
McDonald's, 5223 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
AMC Mobil Food Mart, 8224 Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Broadway Food Mart, 3001 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Stranded Corner, 2121 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Katie's Seafood House, 2000 Wharf Road — Pre-opening inspection. No demerits.
Fish Company Taco's, 1914 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Merco Supermarket, 2203 45th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Broadway Quick Stop, 3902 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Moody Gardens, Discovery Museum snack bar, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
GRG Catering, 714 Ave. K — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Beach Shell, 602 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Hey Mikey's Ice Cream, 2120-A Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Benno's on the Beach, 1200 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
HITCHCOCK
La Frontera Restaurant No. 2, 7806 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
El Sombrero Café, 9302 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
First Stop Food Store, 3120 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400, 11230 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
KEMAH
Cool Cow Creamery, mobile unit, 609 Bradford Ave., Suite 111 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Landry's Seafood House, 1 Waterfront — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Lighthouse Buffet, 3 Waterfront — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Gulf Coast Daiquiri Hut, 604 Sixth St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
LA MARQUE
Subway, 2321 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Star Kids Education & Care Center, 720 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
LEAGUE CITY
Magnolia Creek Golf Club, golf shop grill, 1501 W. Bay Area Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Oasis League City, 345 S. Egret Bay Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Fresh Buffet, 112 Interstate 45 N. — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Angels, 101 W. Main St. — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Sonic Drive-In, 2855 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Kahuna Joe's, 812 E. Main St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Kroger, deli/bakery dept., 250 FM 270 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Kroger, grocery/produce dept., 250 FM 270 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Kroger, meat/seafood dept., 250 FM 270 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Japanese Food Express, inside Kroger, 250 FM 270 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
SAN LEON
Simple Chili Dogs, mobile unit, 207 12th St. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Dollar General Store, 2415 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
TEXAS CITY
Fetching Lab Taproom, 221 6th St. N. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Bourbon Street Bar & Grill, 330 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Dee Best, 2502 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
JJ Food Mart, 430 state Highway 146 N. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Dawn Donuts, 5310 FM 1765 — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 14.
