BACLIFF
La Brisa Mexican Bar & Grill, 4001 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
BAYOU VISTA
Bayou Bistro, 3111 Neptune Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Chili’s Grill & Bar, 225 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
FRIENDSWOOD
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 222 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Whataburger, 106 N. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Gina’s Italian Kitchen, 129 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
GALVESTON
Palm Beach at Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Loopy Lounge, 2109 Lockheed Road — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Palm Beach at Moody Gardens, Dip ‘N Dots, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Henry’s Restaurant, 2823 Broadway — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Koop’s, food truck, 4414 Broadway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Suki Poké by the Sea, 427 Market St., Suite H — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
GMC Food Store, 1028 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Queen’s Bar-B-Que, 3428 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 25.
Schlotzsky’s, 500 Seawall Blvd., Suite 410 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
The Grotto, 5222 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
The San Luis Hotel, satellite pool bar, 5222 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Galveston Island Tacos, mobile unit, 3528 Ave. O — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Tacos Gabriel, mobile unit, 3020 Ave. Q, rear — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Nix’s Mobile Q, mobile unit, 2411 51st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Cajun Greek, 2226 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Woody’s, 11149 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Target, fast foods, 6128 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Pelican Island Grocery, 602-A Seawolf Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Prohibition Red’s, 2401 Church St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Soul 2 Soul Bar & Grill, 3104 Market St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Seven Sea’s Grocery, 17523 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
The Poop Deck, 2928 1/2 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Sea Isle Supermarket, 22220 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
The Beef Jerky Outlet, 2309 Strand St., Suite 100 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
HITCHCOCK
Subway, 6731 Main St., Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
JAMAICA BEACH
Jamaica Beach Food Store, 16603 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
KEMAH
Dan’s Pizza & Beer Deck, 800 Bradford Ave. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Walmart, bakery/deli dept., 255 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
LA MARQUE
Barcena Mexican Grill, 11013 Delany Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Taco Bell, 3020 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Aww Better Child Care Center, 312 Volney St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Express Lane, 5291 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Bayou Pines Care Center, 4905 Fleming — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
The Fish Place, 925 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Circle T Quick Stop, 2435 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Kwik Stop, 602 Cedar Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Starstop No. 27, 4328 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Subway Sandwich, 1000 FM 1764, Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
LEAGUE CITY
Campbell Elementary School, 6605 W. League City Parkway — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Red River Cantina, 1911 E. Main St., Suite A — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
El Centinela Mexican Restaurant, 104 state Highway 3 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
League City Chevron, 1726 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Coyote Food Store, 3026 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Regal Estates of League City, 500 Enterprise Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Prepping Sisters, 109 Meadow Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Little Daddy’s Gumbo Bar, 1615 FM 646 W., Suite D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Kroger, meat/seafood dept., 1920 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Bonny’s Donuts, 2047 W. Main St., Suite A4 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
The Donut Shoppe, 6011 W. Main St., Suite B101 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Kroger, grocery/produce, 1920 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Thai Stellar, 1720 FM 646, Suite C — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Sushi Bar, 1920 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Kroger, bakery/deli dept., 1920 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
TEXAS CITY
Linna Donuts, 8148 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Wrice BBQ, 601 6th St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Jack in the Box, 2101 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Step In, 1321 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Bases Hamburgers, 925 21st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Beyond Burger, 10510 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Ricciardi’s Italian Ice No. 2, kiosk, 5885 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Ricciardi’s Italian Ice, kiosk, 5885 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.