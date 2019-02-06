BACLIFF
Subway Sandwiches & Salad, 4627 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Zizzi’s Sports Bar, 4801 state Highway 146 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Dannay’s Donuts, 2124 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
The Gulf Range, 1987 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
DICKINSON
Los Balones, 4915 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 29.
Taco Bell, 104 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Galveston Bay Beer Co., 12900 FM 3436 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Subway, 1804 FM 646, Suite T — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Bay Area Recovery Center No. 3, 1807 FM 517 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
FRIENDSWOOD
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 222 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Pho Yen, 1612 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Sonic Drive-In, 806 Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
McDonald’s, 302 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Red Top Texas Style Burgers, 402 W. Edgewood Drive — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Dairy Queen, 204 S. Friendswood Drive — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Friends Uncorked, 111 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
GALVESTON
Tong’s Happy Buddha, 2827 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Subway Sandwiches, 2302 61st St., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Holiday Inn on the Beach, 5002 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
La Mixteca Restaurant, 1818 Mechanic St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Unique Food Mart, 3825 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Koala Kare Day Care Center, 602 25th St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Salsa’s, 4604 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2801 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
The Tremont House, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, 6302-A Seawall Blvd. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Allen’s Kitchen, 3701 Winnie St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Leo’s Cajun Corner, 3201 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Gloria’s La Estacion, 2428 Ball St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
LEAGUE CITY
Panda Express, 153 FM 270 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Freddy Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 2795 Interstate 45 S. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Walmart, bakery/deli dept., 2625 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Walmart, grocery/meat dept., 2625 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
SAN LEON
Topwater Grill, 815 Ave. O — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
American Legion Post No. 291, 1402 FM 517 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
SANTA FE
El Valle Mex Café, 11942 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Pook’s Crawfish Hole, 4015 FM 646 N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
C & D Burger No. 2, 13419 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Haak Vineyards & Winery, 6310 Ave. T — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Corner Store No. 2614, 12350 1/2 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Pook’s Crawfish Hole, 4015 FM 646 N. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
TEXAS CITY
Campeche Coffee, 811 6th St. N., Suite 300 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Donald’s Donuts, 2936 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Vickie’s Hidden Treasures, 11 Algeria — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Step by Step Learning Academy, 714 14th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Galveston County Adult Health, 2120 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Heights Elementary School, 300 25th St. N. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Hey Mikey’s Ice Cream, 613 6th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Jusan Donuts, 8030 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
