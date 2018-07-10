According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), approximately 9,000 children a year are treated for lawn mower related injuries. Many of these injuries occur in older children and teens. However, small children are at risk of injury also. I am very aware of the seriousness of this topic as I help care for a 2-year-old who had a limb amputated and the top part of his skull sliced off.
Lawn mowers do have the potential to cause serious injuries. The blades are sharp enough to slice and even amputate a leg or arm. Objects that get caught in the blades fly out with great force. Although doing yard work together may be a fun family activity, children should not be around when you are mowing.
Some tips to prevent lawn mower related injuries include:
• Remember, a riding lawn mower is not a toy or a vehicle. Children should never play on or ride on a lawn mower — even if it is on a parent’s lap.
• Make sure your child stays a safe distance away from the mower while you are using it.
• Power mowers should come equipped with a control that stops the mower if the handle is released.
• Make sure that all shields are in place on your mower.
• Children 16 and younger should not be allowed on riding mowers and children younger than 12 should not use push mowers. All should wear sturdy non-slip shoes (no sandals or bare feet), pants and protective eyewear while mowing.
• Toys and rocks should be removed from the yard. These items can cause serious injuries when they fly from under the mower blades.
• Turn off your mower and wait for the blades to stop spinning before crossing gravel paths, roads or removing the grass catcher.
• Don’t operate your mower in bad weather, mow on wet grass, or if there is not enough daylight to see.
• Never pull a mower backward or mow in reverse.
• Mowers should be started and refueled outside, not in a garage or shed. The motor should be turned off and cooled to refuel.
• Never leave a running mower unattended. If the mower has an electric start, do not leave the key in the switch.
• Keep a firm grip on the handle of the mower with both hands at all times.
• Store your mower in a safe place, where your child cannot get to it, such as in a locked shed. If you cannot lock it up, teach your child that it is not a toy
• Teach your child that mower blades are dangerous and can cause serious injury.
For more information, watch AAP’s Voices blog “Children and Lawn Mowers Often a Tragic Combination” by Dr. Dale Jarka.
