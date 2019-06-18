CRYSTAL BEACH
The Gee Dunk, 2061 state Highway 87 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Ship’s Wheel, 1271 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
DICKINSON
M. I. Lewis Social Service Center, 215 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Bori-Mex, 3720 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
The Learning Experience, 2351 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Allen’s Creole, 2501 Ave. D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Dairy Queen, 2119 FM 517 E. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Taqueria Mateo, 5421 Ponderosa Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Hugh & Jeff’s Carwash & Grill, 1232 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
FRIENDSWOOD
Friends Uncorked, 111 S. Friendswood Drive — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Donuts & Croissants, 5107 FM 2351 — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Bergamos Retreat, 3143 E. Edgewood Drive — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Shell Food Mart, 4550 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, 301 W. Parkwood Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 4.
GALVESTON
Seawall Groceries, 8910 Seawall Blvd. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Stewart Super Mart, 7428 Stewart Road — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
PattyCakes Bakery, 704 14th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
El Pinoy Restaurant, 101 21st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Ferry Road Food Mart, 202 Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Willie G’s Seafood & Steakhouse, 2100 Harborside Drive — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Mi Abuelita’s Homestyle Mexican Restaurant, 1728 45th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
KEMAH
T-Bone Tom’s Meat Market, 707 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Nam Thai Restaurant and Bar, 501 Bradford Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Jackie’s Brickhouse, 1053 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Lighthouse Buffet, 3 Waterfront — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
LA MARQUE
Tastefully Yours, 701 Volney St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Little Caesars, 6408 Interstate 45 S., Suite H — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
LEAGUE CITY
Panera Café, 2630 Interstate 45 S. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Wong’s Asian Cuisine, 3612 W. Main St., Suite 400 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, 2875 E. League City Parkway, Suite 200 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Jimmy Changa’s, 2504 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
McDonald’s, 113 Interstate 45 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Popeye’s, 1153 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Szechuan League City, 707 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
The Cottages at Clear Lake, 450 Landing Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
The Cottages at Clear Lake III, 400 Landing Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Big Star Food Mart, 1195 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Rustika Café and Bakery, 610 E. Main St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Taqueria “La Famosa,” 2800 W. Main St., Suite D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Starbucks, 2454 FM 2094 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Super 8 Motel, 102 Hobbs Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Subway, 1600 W. League City Parkway, Suite J — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Walmart, deli/bakery dept., 1701 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Cabela’s, 2421 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Shipley Donuts, 1507 League City Parkway, Suite 400 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Big League Dreams, stadium club north, 1150 Big League Dreams Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Big League Dreams, stadium club south, 1150 Big League Dreams Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Spring Creek Barbeque, 2710 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Walmart, grocery/produce dept., 1701 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Chili’s, 2845 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
SAN LEON
Gilhooley’s, 222 Ninth St. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 6.
TEXAS CITY
Amburn Food Mart, 8150 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Domino’s Pizza, 3028 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Grand Prize BBQ & Catering, 2223 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Taqueria & Restaurant Vallarta’s, 2130 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Village Pizza & Seafood, 1820 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Taqueria Don Ruben, 2520-B state Highway 146 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
