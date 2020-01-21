Recent studies done by the Reading & Literacy Discovery Center of Cincinnati’s Children’s Hospital provide neurobiological evidence for the potential benefits of reading and the potential detriments of screen time on a preschool child’s brain development. Dr. John Hutton, a pediatrician, says this is important because the brain is developing the most rapidly in the first five years.
The researchers used a special type of MRI, called diffusion tensor imaging, to examine the white matter of 47 healthy children between the ages of 3 and 5. The brain’s gray matter contains the majority of the brain cells telling the body what to do. White matter is made up from fibers that form connections between brain cells and the rest of the nervous system. Increasing and organizing white matter is critical to the brain’s ability to communicate across its various parts, boosting its functionality and ability to learn. Without a well-developed communication system, the brain’s processing speech slows and learning suffers.
