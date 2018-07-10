Remember, motion is lotion!

We as humans are built to move. It seems though that technology has moored us in a sitting position by displacing many of the traditional physical activities of the workplace. Even naturally active children have become thumb tappers, and like their sedentary adults, more obese and prone to multiple chronic conditions.
One condition that is positively affected by increasing our movement is cancer. In “Anticancer Living,” Lorenzo Cohen and Allison Jefferies’ chapter, Moving for Wellness, provides the research supporting health benefits of physical activity along with some simple strategies to get us off our derrieres and onto our feet.
We have long known the benefits of movement and aerobic exercise. It positively affects cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, sleep, immunity, mood, bone health, cognitive function and stress. It also affects cancer risk. While it isn’t definitively proven that exercise can prevent cancer, numerous studies have shown more active people are less likely to get cancer. Colon, breast, and endometrial cancers were specifically cited as ones in which physical activity lowered cancer risk by 24 percent, 12 percent and 20 percent, respectively. Increased “leisure” activities reduced cancer risk as reported in several large studies and meta-analyses including liver, kidney, esophageal, and bladder cancers.
Dr. Kerry Courneya at the University of Alberta has upset the traditional view that taking it easy and resting a lot during cancer treatment is necessary or beneficial. It turns out this approach actually makes side effects of treatment worse. Some exercise while undergoing chemo or radiation improves likelihood of completing therapy, increases self-esteem, improves physical function, while decreasing brain fog, fatigue, nausea, nerve pain and numbness, depression and anxiety. Active cancer patients also have more mental clarity, improved sleep and appetite, shorter hospital stays and better overall quality of life. Activity seems to “prime” the efficacy of the cancer treatments. Prolonged survival associated with increased activity has been found in multiple forms of cancer. Exercise such as brisk walking only 150 minutes weekly reduced 15-year mortality by 40 percent in survivors with non-metastatic cancer. Cancer related fatigue is also improved with exercise.
What is the biology behind these surprising findings? Exercise favorably affects cellular signaling, metabolism, immune function, inflammation, tissue oxygenation and gene expression. The kind of exercise doesn’t seem to matter so much as moving from sedentary to active status. Walking is as effective as anything else, though gentle exercises like yoga, tai chi, and resistance bands are easy and accessible.
Some simple strategies to improve our activity are:
1. Monitor your daily movement — keep track of steps and sitting time for a week.
2. Break up your sitting time — stand at least hourly, get a standing desk, stand watching TV, while at events.
3. Walk instead of sitting — take stairs, conduct walking meetings, park further away.
4. Develop a fitness routine — have a buddy, set a schedule, mix aerobic, resistance and flexibility for at least 150 minutes weekly.
5. Break up your day with exercise bursts — short walks, sprints, office exercises and stretching all are options.
6. Model an active lifestyle — build it into your family, your social activities.
7. Active travel — bring workout clothes or shoes when you travel, stand and walk on the long flights, carry resistance bands or a yoga mat.
Remember, motion is lotion!
