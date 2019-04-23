As more states legalize the medicinal and recreational use of marijuana, we’re also learning more about its effects on adolescents. Some 35 percent of high school seniors have smoked pot in the past year, and 14 percent report having smoked it every day for a month at some time. The debate about legalizing pot has led to adolescents thinking that pot could be harmless. However, a new study suggests that the adolescent brain is uniquely sensitive to the effects of cannabis.
Parents raising teens have to handle their children occasionally doing things that don’t make sense, acting impulsively or irrationally and making dangerous decisions. Thanks to differences in the teen brain, teens differ from adults in how they think, reason, solve problems and make decisions. Teen brains aren’t fully developed, a process that continues well into early adulthood. That’s why studies of the effects of cannabis on the teen brain are so important.
Scientists injected adolescent rats with a synthetic cannabinoid and discovered that there was a huge increase in the activity of a circuit in the brain that plays a role in reward processing and addiction, suggesting that it could encourage risky behaviors. Repeated drug injections during adolescence led to long-lasting changes to that area of the brain.
The affected pathway is called the nigrostriatal dopaminergic (DA) pathway, and it changes throughout development. In early adolescence, DA activity is lower than in adults, but in middle and late adolescence, DA activity is higher than in adults. The changes in this circuit suggest that this region of the brain is highly vulnerable to the long-term effects of drugs. There’s evidence that early cannabinoid use is linked to the development of psychiatric disorders that have abnormalities in the DA system, like schizophrenia, depression and addiction.
Another important part of adolescent brain development is in the prefrontal cortex. This development helps regulate neuronal activity and is critical in acquiring cognition as an adult. This development happens through late adolescence and early adulthood. This makes that part of the brain also particularly susceptible to drugs. When young rats were exposed to cannabinoids, it was found to affect the development of perineural nets, lattice-like structures that wrap around nerve cells and help regulate their activity. In the prefrontal cortex, the nets are primarily found on cells that regulate the activities of other cells. These cells are highly branched, and it’s thought that they may be a key component of human intelligence. Cannabinoids may be altering the activities of perineural nets, so they cannot properly regulate the activities of nerve cells that are important in intelligence, cognition and memory.
Cannabis use during adolescence could put the important developmental changes that occur then at risk, potentially changing the structure of the brain while it is maturing. These changes could be permanent, and they could lead to higher risks of psychiatric disease and impacts on cognition and intelligence. The hard part is convincing teens that smoking pot isn’t a good idea.
