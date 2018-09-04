One of the hottest new ways to treat cancer is immunotherapy where a patient’s own immune cells are programmed to attack a tumor. This approach is often successful, but it is expensive because it must be customized for each person. Recent experiments suggest a less costly approach that could activate anyone’s immune system against a cancer.
Scientists have been injecting tumors with viruses and various molecules to find something that would activate the body’s immune system to kill the tumor and any metastases. Some work in animals, but nothing has worked in humans yet. Ron Levy and his colleagues at Stanford University identified 20 molecules that they thought might do the trick. They induced tumors in mice by injecting them just below the skin in two locations. Once the tumors started growing, the scientists injected these 20 molecules alone or in combinations into one of the two tumors. They then monitored what happened to the two tumors. They did similar tests in mice prone to breast tumors.
They hit the jackpot with one pair of molecules. One is a small molecule called CpG, made of two of the bases which make up DNA, cytosine and guanine nucleotides. CpG stimulates dendritic cells, a type of immune cell with important anti-tumor activity. The second molecule is an antibody that binds to a protein in immune cells called OX40. The antibody binds to OX40 on the surface of certain immune cells, which makes the cells give off signals to promote multiplication and survival. In this way, OX40 plays a central role in the development of immune responses by T cells, immune cells that fight infectious organisms and tumors.
Individually, these two molecules each had little effect on the tumors. However, when CpG and OX40 were injected together, the injected tumors disappeared in under ten days and the uninjected tumor on the other side of the animal went away in fewer than 20 days. Amazingly, 87 of 90 mice tested were cured of their cancers. Even in the three who had cancers come back, the tumors regressed when the mice received treatment again. The same thing happened in the mice with two or more breast tumors, and the mice did not develop any new tumors. Scientists predict that this new approach may work for a variety of cancers. Because the uninjected tumors were eliminated as well, the treatment may eliminate metastases, secondary tumors that spread to other areas of the body.
Of course, we have to remember that mice are not people and other promising cancer therapies have worked in mice and not humans. A phase I clinical trial is on to test this new treatment in 15 patients with lymphomas, cancers that arise from immune system cells. Both the CpG and the OX40 antibody have been proven safe in humans and are already produced by two different drug companies. Because the drugs are readily available, it is more likely that they are safe, cost-effective and less likely to cause the side effects of chemotherapy or radiation. Let’s hope that in a few years this new immunotherapy for cancer is available.
