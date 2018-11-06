BACLIFF
Leo’s Snacks, mobile unit, 3935 Rosedale Lane — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 5.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Taco’s Rosita, 1685 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
DICKINSON
The Waffle House, 808 FM 646 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Walgreens, 4016 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Best Handi Stop No. 38, 5651 FM 646 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Kid City No. 2, 333 Spruce St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Kid City, 303 Spruce St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
FRIENDSWOOD
Friendswood Junior High School, 1000 Mansion Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Habaneros Tex-Mex, 5105 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Linda’s Donuts, 709 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Timber Creek Golf Club, 4554 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Wendy’s, 3101 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
The Charleston Tea Room, 154 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Ellie’s Kitchen & Catering, 108 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Whataburger, 214 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
China Chef, 104-G S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
GALVESTON
International House of Pancakes, 5228 Seawall Blvd. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Ile Petite Bakery and Deli, 2108 Church St., No. 101 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
La Cazuela, 1508 39th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
World’s Finest In & Out BBQ House, 5427 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Mr. C’s Dugout, 4015 Ave. Q — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Collegiate Academy at Weis, 7100 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
El Sazon Katracho, 1302 39th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Vargas Cut & Catch, 2102 Postoffice St., Suite A — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Galveston County Community Action Council, 4700 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
They Gypsy Joynt, 2711 Market St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Comfort Inn & Suites, 6302 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Henry’s Restaurant, 2823 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
HITCHCOCK
Island Ice, mobile unit, 501 Idlewood — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
KEMAH
Bakkhus Taverna Greek Restaurant & Bar, 605 Sixth St., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Kemah Café, 1201 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Tutti Fruitti Frozen Yogurt, 212 FM 518, Suite 109 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Sonic Drive-In, 1355 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Saltgrass Steak House, 215 Kipp Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Stuttgarden Tavern, 609 Bradford Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
LA MARQUE
Start Smart No. 1, 525 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Rose Garden, 6402 Interstate 45 S., Suite I — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 18.
MT Food Store, 811 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
LEAGUE CITY
Slim Chickens, 2490 Interstate 45 S. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Subway, 2640 E. League City Parkway, Suite 126 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Kiddie Academy, 1820 Butler Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Yummy Donuts, 2402 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Kolache Bakery, 908 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Kolache Headquarters, 2500 Marina Bay Drive, Suite 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Taco Bell, 1755 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Chinese Wok, 109 Magnolia St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Devereux Hospital, 1150 Devereux Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Kids R Kids No. 22, 450 Constellation Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Timewise Food Store No. 205, 104 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Kids R Kids No. 60, 1092 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Subway, 2450 FM 2094, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Bay Area Panthers Football, concession stand, 1251 League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Panera Café, 2630 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Jack in the Box, 1665 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
SANTA FE
Chicken Express, 4210 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Santa Fe Junior High School, 4132 Warpath — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Donut Hole, 13805 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
R.J. Wollam Elementary School, 3400 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Elizabeth Yaws Cowan Education Center, 4133 Warpath — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Red Dirt & Blue Jeans, 13021 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
D. Kubacak Elementary School, 4131 Warpath — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Santa Fe High School, 16000 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
TEXAS CITY
Gringo’s Mexican Restaurant, 10200 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 26.
Bake Me A Dream, 1619 6th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Luna’s Mexican Restaurant, 9300 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
St. George’s Episcopal Church, 510 13th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Burger King, 2520 Palmer Ave. — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
First Christian Church, 2400 21st St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Aldi Store, 3442 Palmer Highway, Suite A — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Texas City High School, 1431 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Charley’s Philly Steaks, 5885 Interstate 45 S., No. 349 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
