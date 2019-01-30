BACLIFF
McDonald’s, 4505 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
CLEAR LAKE SHORES
International House of Pancakes, 401 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Joe Lee’s Seafood Kitchen, 1108 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
DICKINSON
Maple Food Store, 1021 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
M N Foods, 1460 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Jaquay’s Chicken & Waffles, 4312 Saint Goar St., Suite A — Opening and pre-opening inspections. No demerits.
FRIENDSWOOD
Amici Ristorante Italiano, 709 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite G — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
The Green Event Center, 2000 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 200 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Between Us Tea Room, 802 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Ellie’s Kitchen & Training, 108 S. Friendswood Drive — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Brookside Intermediate School, 3535 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
First Stop Food Store No. 25, 522 N. Friendswood Drive — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Which Wich, 210 E. Parkwood Ave., Suite D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Popeye’s, 404 W. Parkwood Ave. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 17.
528 Asian Bistro, 709 W. Parkwood Ave. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
GALVESTON
BLVD Restaurant, 2804 Ave. R1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Symposium Brewpub, 312 19th St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Ben & Jerry’s, 4408 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Fish Tales, 2502 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
La Michoacana Meat Market No. 51, 3301 Broadway, Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Brick House Tavern & Tap, 3502-A Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Snack ‘N Go, 1817 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
O’Malley’s Stage Door Pub, 2022 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Star Food Drug Store, 2502 45th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Tea’ze Daiquiris To Go, 4110 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Dawn Donuts, 706 Holiday Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Wendy’s, 2328 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Trattoria La Vigna, 412 20th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Prohibition Red’s, 2401 Church St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Zazil’s Cookie Jar, 2128 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Sonic Drive-In, 6502 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
McDonald’s inside Walmart, 6702 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
HITCHCOCK
Baja Cantina, 3145 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church/School, 10114 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
KEMAH
Taco Cabana, 207 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
La Vace Stewart Elementary School, 330 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Hoagie Ranch, 226 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
LA MARQUE
Sonic Drive-In, 4100 Texas Ave. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2427 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
LEAGUE CITY
Qing Qing, 203-A W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Donuts, Kolaches, and Tacos, 5010 W. Main St., Suite G — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Aurora S.T.E.M. Academy, 805 Clear Creek Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Tutti Fruitti Yogurt Shop, 2630 Interstate 45, Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Smoothie Factory, 1260 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Whataburger, 2990 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Domino’s Pizza, 2925 FM 518 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 2456 Marina Bay Drive, Suite B — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 12.
SAN LEON
Bayside Food to Go, 2201 Ave. J — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
TEXAS CITY
Heights Elementary School, 300 25th St. N. — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Heights Elementary School, 300 25th St. N. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 1.
