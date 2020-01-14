If there was a safe and effective vaccine to prevent certain common types of cancer, would you want your child to have it?
Most parents would answer with a resounding yes, yet only two-thirds of adolescents have had at least one dose of the cancer-preventing Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine. HPV causes approximately 33,700 cancers in the United States each year among both men and women. These include 12,900 throat cancers, 10,800 cervical cancers and 6,000 anal cancers. The reasons for the lackluster vaccination rate are largely based on misinformation or a lack of understanding.
Vaccine Smarts is written by Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences faculty members Drs. Megan Berman, an associate professor of internal medicine, and Richard Rupp, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas Medical Branch. For questions about vaccines, email vaccine.smarts@utmb.edu.
