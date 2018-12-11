Robert J. Philpot, Ph.D., has been appointed chair of the physician assistant studies program at The University of Texas Medical Branch, effective Saturday.
Philpot is a certified physician assistant with more than 20 years of physician assistant education experience. He joins the medical branch from Mississippi College in Jackson, Mississippi, where he was the founding director of the state’s only PA program and served as professor and chairman of the Department of PA Studies since 2009. Previously, he spent three years as chairman of the Department of PA Studies and director of the PA Studies Program at South University in Savannah, Georgia.
Since 2016, he has been a distinguished fellow of the American Academy of Physician Assistants. Throughout his career, Philpot has contributed significantly to the profession through the development of innovative teaching strategies and admissions processes.
CONSUMER HEALTH SURVEY RESULTS ARE IN
The public is welcome to a lecture on the results of the fourth annual survey conducted by the Texas Medical Center. Dr. Arthur “Tim” Garson Jr., director of the Texas Medical Center Health Policy Institute, and Dr. Stephen H. Linder, associate director of the institute, will lead the lecture titled “The Nation’s Pulse: The Texas Medical Center’s 2018 Consumer Survey.”
The annual survey, now in its fourth year, provides insight on the public’s attitudes about hot-button health policy issues. The latest survey results focus on the public’s opinion about the cost of health care, efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, and the 2018 midterm elections.
The lecture begins at noon Wednesday in the Levin Hall Dining Room on the Galveston campus. Lunch will be served beginning at 11:30 a.m. For information, contact Becky Trout at rltrout@utmb.edu or 409-747-2734.
REGISTRATION OPEN FOR CONFERENCE ON HEALTH OF MIGRANTS
The second annual conference on the Health of Migrants will be held Thursday and Friday on the medical branch’s Galveston campus.
With the world witnessing an unprecedented increase in human mobility, the conference aims to deepen the understanding of migration and factors that impact the health of migrants. The conference will include presentations by featured U.S.-based and international speakers who will share a combination of stories from the field, policy analysis and research findings.
For more information and to register, visit www.utmb.edu/migrants
UTMB REACHES $500K CHARITABLE GOAL
For the 25th year in a row, the medical branch has reached its State Employee Charitable Campaign goal. More than 2,270 medical branch employees raised over $500,000 as part of the 2018 SECC.
The campaign allows employees to donate to hundreds of local, national and international charities. Since its inception, state agency and higher education employees have raised more than $175 million in voluntary contributions supporting more than 300 charities and causes in local communities around the state and the world. Over the past 25 years, medical branch employees have contributed more than $12 million to the overall total.
