The American Academy of Pediatrics has an educational website, healthychildren.org, and has information on how to prevent tooth decay in babies. Baby teeth are important. If baby teeth are lost too early, the teeth that are left may move and not leave room for the adult teeth. Tooth decay is the most common infectious disease of childhood. We are learning chronic inflammation is associated with the development of many chronic diseases of adulthood, including heart disease and cancer.
They suggest you take the following steps to prevent tooth decay:
• Take good care of your own oral health even before your baby is born. It’is important to see a dentist while you’re pregnant.
• Whether you choose to breastfeed or bottle-feed, it’s important to take good care of your baby’s teeth.
• Birth to 12 months: Keep your baby’s mouth clean by gently wiping the gums with a clean baby washcloth. Once you see the first teeth, gently brush using a soft baby toothbrush and a smear (grain of rice) of fluoride toothpaste.
• 12 to 36 months: Brush your child’s teeth two times per day for 2 minutes. Use a smear of fluoride toothpaste until your child’s third birthday. The best times to brush are after breakfast and before bed.
• Never put your child to bed with a bottle or food.
• Don’t use a bottle or sippy cup as a pacifier. If your child wants to have the bottle or sippy cup in between meals, fill it only with water.
• Check to see if your water is fluoridated. Your child’s doctor or dentist may prescribe a fluoride supplement or apply fluoride varnish to your child’s teeth to protect them from decay.
• Teach your child to drink from a regular cup as soon as possible, preferably by 12 to 15 months of age. Also, a cup cannot be taken to bed.
• If your child must have a bottle or sippy cup for long periods, fill it with water only. During car rides, offer only water if your child is thirsty.
• Limit the amount of sweet or sticky foods your child eats, such as candy, gummies, cookies, Fruit Roll-Ups, or cookies. Sugar is also in foods like crackers, cereals and chips. These foods are especially bad if your child snacks on them a lot. They should be eaten only at mealtime. Teach your child to use his tongue to clean food immediately off the teeth.
• Serve juice only during meals or not at all. The AAP doesn’t recommend juice for babies younger than 6 months. If juice is given to babies between 6 to 12 months, it should be limited to 4 ounces per day and should be diluted with water (half water, half juice). For children 1 to 6 years, any juice served should be limited to 4 to 6 ounces per day.
• Make an appointment to have your child see the dentist before the age of 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.