The University of Texas Medical Branch will serve as a hub for volunteers during Thursday’s Point in Time counts occurring across Galveston and Brazoria counties. An annual initiative that’s held in communities across the United States, the count provides a valuable snapshot of what homelessness looks like on a single night for the surveyed area.
The local effort is coordinated by a planning committee that consists of representatives from approximately 40 agencies across Galveston and Brazoria counties — including the medical branch — that provide services to individuals and families who experience homelessness. In preparation for the event, nearly 370 bags containing socks, snacks, blankets, gloves, scarves, canned goods, water, hygiene kits and more have been prepared for distribution to individuals in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.