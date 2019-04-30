BACLIFF
Don Raffas Mexican Restaurant, 523-A Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Taqueria Guadalajara, 129 Grand Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 13.
DICKINSON
Dickinson High School, 5212 FM 517 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Subway, 748 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Dickinson Donut, 5212 FM 517 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
FRIENDSWOOD
QQ Star China Café, 3141 FM 528, Suite 332 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Zue Bales Intermediate School, 211 Stadium Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Whataburger, 214 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Subway, 104 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Timber Creek Golf Club, 4554 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
GALVESTON
Pho 18, 704 Holiday Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Naldissimos, mobile unit, 3506 Cove View Blvd., No. 1002 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Texadelphia Bar & Grill, 1228 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Riondo's, 2328 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Gloria's La Estacion, 2428 Ball St. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Black Pearl Bar & Grill, 327 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Starbuck's, 102 22nd St. at Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Galveston County Community Action Council, 4700 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
The Waffle House, 2825 1/2 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Fika Java and Juicery, 613 University Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Beach Chevron, 601 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Christus Our Daily Bread, 2420 Winnie St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
KEMAH
Hoo Doo Cajun Cooking No. 2, mobile unit, 1002 Aspen Drive — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Hoo Doo Cajun Cooking No. 1, mobile unit, 1002 Aspen Drive — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
The Boardwalk Inn, 8 Waterfront — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
LA MARQUE
Start Smart No. 1, 525 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Building Blocks, 2619 Main St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
LEAGUE CITY
Craft 96 Draught House + Kitchen, 2575 E. League City Parkway, Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
A Kid's World, 110 McKibben — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
McDonald's, 102 state Highway 3 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Burger House, 395 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Taco Bell, 2103 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Children's Lighthouse, 4496 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Tuscany Bistro, 2951 Marina Bay Drive, Suite 220 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Marble Slab Creamery, 2700 Marina Bay Drive, Suite G — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Citgo Shop In, 3399 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Little V Vietnamese & Chinese Cuisine, 2640 E. League City Parkway, Suite 118 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Rising Star, 3516 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Natural Living, 219 N. Michigan Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Jumping World, 100 Interstate 45 N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Mr. Sombrero Mexican Restaurant, 2640 E. League City Parkway, Suite 123 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Mod Pizza, 2945 Interstate 45 S., Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
The Goddard School, 2320 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
PORT BOLIVAR
Fisherman's Cove, 706 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
SAN LEON
Simple Chili Dogs, 207 12th St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
SANTA FE
Gator Jack's Tavern and Grill, 3725 FM 646 N. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Family Dollar, 14210 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Dollar General, 13616 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Santa Fe Seafood and Grill, 4233 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
TEXAS CITY
Funtastic Friends Academy, 825 N. Logan — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Wonderland, 534 14th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Naked Nutrition & Wellness, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 4000-1B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Shenanigan's, 820 34th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Mi Angel, 1136 Texas Ave. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Dollar General, 821 Seventh St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Walgreens, 3103 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 3013 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Raceway, 3108 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Silvia's Mexican Grill, 1900 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
College of the Mainland Child Development Lab, 1200 Amburn Road — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Coffee Connection, 9300 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Snowflakes Donuts, 2830 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
