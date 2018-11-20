BACLIFF
Walker’s Food Store, 4417 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
CRYSTAL BEACH
El Antojito, mobile unit, 1321 Seventh St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
DICKINSON
Allen’s Creole, 2501 Ave. D — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Walgreens, 100 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Bay Colony Children’s House, 689 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Beach Sno Cones, mobile unit, 4009 Pointe Lane — Regular inspection. No demerits.
CVS Pharmacy, 100 FM 517 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Tacos Lokoz, mobile unit, 2815 California St., No. 13 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Target, Pizza Hut, Starbucks, deli depts., 3100 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
FRIENDSWOOD
Cline Primary School, 505 Briarmeadow — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Jack in the Box, 101 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Brasserie 1895, 607 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite 11 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
TCBY Yogurt, 104 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
China Chef, 104-G S. Friendswood Drive — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
H-E-B, bakery/deli dept., 701 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
GALVESTON
Inn at the Waterpark, breakfast bar, 2525 Jones Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Walmart, grocery dept., 6702 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Walmart, hot deli dept., 6702 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 2904 61st St. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Gaido’s, 3828 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Taquilo’s, 2101 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Rudy & Paco’s, 2028 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Donut Palace, 2117 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
The Oaks, 12410 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Pennies Tex Mex Take Out, 1713 37th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Frios Gourmet Pops, 6302-B Seawall Blvd. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Homewood Suites, breakfast buffet, 110 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Four Points by Sheraton, 2300 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
ShyKatz Market on L, 1528 Ave. L — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Hooter’s, 6028 Heards Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
The Jungle Restaurant, 2525 Jones Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Vargas Cut & Catch, 2102 Postoffice St., Suite A — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Jimmy’s on the Pier, 9001 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Whataburger, 528 University Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
HITCHCOCK
Hitchcock ISD Kids First Head Start, 5701 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Jack in the Box, 7728 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Corner Store No. 2101, 8916 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
JAMAICA BEACH
Corner Store No. 2608, 16710 San Luis Pass Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
KEMAH
Playa Maya, 1415 state Highway 146, Suite E — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 26.
Texas Corinthian Yacht Club, 104 Park Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
LA MARQUE
Abundant Life Christian School, 5130 Hallam Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Food Blitz, mobile unit, 1103 Cora St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
La Marque High School, 397 Duroux — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Walmart, bakery/deli dept., 6410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Wingstop, 6402 Interstate 45 S., Suite G — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Benito’s Restaurant, 1309 First St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
LEAGUE CITY
Popeye’s, 1153 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Whataburger, 2212 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Schlotzky’s, 1635 FM 646 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Marinas Mexican Restaurant & Bar, 3500 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Logan’s Roadhouse, 3160 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Ocean Sushi Grill, 3020 Marina Bay Drive, Suite A2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 25.
T L Mini Express, 3100 Tuscan Lakes Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Wong’s Asian Cuisine, 3612 W. Main St., Suite 400 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Sushi Yumi, 2755 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
H-E-B, retail/produce/bakery depts., 2755 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
H-E-B, deli/café depts., 2755 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
H-E-B, meat/seafood/cooking connections, 2755 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Fiona Bakery, 103 Davis St., Suite E — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Dickinson ISD Lobit Education Village, 1251 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
The Waffle House, 1803 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Lilly Seafood Restaurant, 3003 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
CiCi’s Pizza, 2980 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
SAN LEON
Tito’s Chow Down, mobile unit, 934 15th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
SANTA FE
Dollar General Store, 2111 FM 646 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
The Boudin Barn, 12405 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Arcadia Baptist Church Mother’s Day Out, 14828 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
McDonald’s, 12400 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
TEXAS CITY
Hartz Chicken Buffet, 2711 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Pizza Hut, 2305 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Chevron C-Store, 430 state Highway 146 N. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 24.
Refresqueria Con Limon y Sal, 2504 25th Ave. N., Suite 13 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Bayview Grocery, 615 Bay St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Schlotzsky’s, 3323 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Baytown Seafood, 3501-A Palmer Highway — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
HT’s Lounge, 6204 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 24.
Amusement Center, 213 S. Westward St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Sinaloa’s Mexican Food, 4518 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Subway, 430-A state Highway 146 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
