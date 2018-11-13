BACLIFF
Azteca Xitali, mobile unit, 4445 10th St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Clear Lake Shores
Opus Ocean Grille, 1500 Marina Bay Drive, Suite 124 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
DICKINSON
First Step Daycare, 351 FM 646 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Sesame House, 1101 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Korner Food Mart, 3031 state Highway 3 — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Heartbreakers, 3200 Interstate 45 S. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Paradise Grill, 5828 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
FRIENDSWOOD
Anita’s Meat Market and Deli, farmers market, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Quick ‘N Ezee Indian Food, farmers market, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Dumpling Haus, farmers market, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
The Lemonade Bar, farmers market, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Masa Sushi Japanese Restaurant, 1788 S. Friendswood Drive — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Moreno’s Mexican Restaurant, 2407 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Village on The Park, 400 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Morning Donuts, 301 W. Edgewood Drive, Suite 1 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 10.
GALVESTON
Knights of Columbus No. 787, 1912 Winnie St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Mama Teresa’s Flying Pizza, 416 21st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Farley Girls, 801 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Busy Body Childcare No. 1, 1212 13th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Doubletree by Hilton, restaurant/bar, 1702 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Patio Grill, 5316 Broadway, Suite A — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Galveston Artillery Club, 3102 Ave. O — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 6.
The Spot, 3204 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
KEMAH
The Pizza Oven, 10 Kemah Boardwalk, Suite W — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Bayside Grille, 10 Waterfront, Suite F — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Snowflake Donuts, 1363 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
LA MARQUE
Start Smart No. 2, 806 Carolyn St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
LEAGUE CITY
Red Oak Café, 6011 W. Main St., Suite A-106 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Red River BBQ, 1911 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Hartz Chicken, 1740 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Kelley’s Country Cookin’, 1502 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
San’s Donuts, 2925 FM 518 E., Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Cambo Donuts, 2121 W. Main St., Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Thai River Restaurant, 1720 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 2660 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
H-E-B, seafood/meat/cooking depts., 2955 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Ivett’s Italian Grill, 2500 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Tokyo Gardens Catering, 2955 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Mr. Sombrero Mexican Restaurant, 6011 W. Main St., Suite 8107 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Profile by Sanford, 2875 E. League City Parkway — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Double Dave’s Pizza, 2500 Marina Bay Drive, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
SAN LEON
18th St. Fishing Pier & Bar, 101 18th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
TEXAS CITY
Subway, 2920 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Nessler Center, kitchen, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Church’s Chicken, 2303 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Jack in the Box, 2101 FM 2004 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 11.
