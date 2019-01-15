David A. Brown will join The University of Texas Medical Branch as the senior vice president and dean for the School of Health Professions, effective March 1. Brown, known for his expertise in leadership, innovation and excellence in education, his commitment to research and his success as an entrepreneur, is a leader in the rehabilitation science community. He has built a reputation for cutting-edge research and impact on individuals with neurological dysfunction.
Brown is coming from The University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he served as professor in physical therapy, director of the Ph.D. in Rehabilitation Science Program, and co-director of the University-wide Research Center on Disability Health and Rehabilitation Science.
FEMALE RESEARCH VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
The Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology is seeking healthy women ages 18 to 45 years old for a research study. The purpose of the study is to evaluate the use of a vaginal ring that releases medications used to prevent HIV. The study includes about 13 gynecologic exams and two months of vaginal ring use.
Participants will be compensated for their time and travel. For more information, contact Lauren Dawson at 409-354-9792 or lndawson@utmb.edu.
LIVER TRANSPLANT PROGRAM CONTINUES TO GROW
Since reopening in 2016, the Liver Transplant Program team has completed more than 50 liver transplants, with 19 of those transplants taking place in fiscal year 2018 alone. Patient survival and graft survival continue to be exceedingly favorable, consistently beating national benchmarks. The growth and exceptionally favorable outcomes of the program are a testament to the dedicated and collaborative work of the pre-transplant team, inpatient ICUs, transplant multidisciplinary team members and post-operative outpatient team.
To learn more, visit https://www.utmbhealth.com/services/transplant/services/liver-transplant.
PRACTICE GOOD HAND HYGIENE THIS FLU SEASON
Flu season is in full swing, so protect yourself and others. The flu season in Texas typically lasts through April, so it’s not too late to be vaccinated. Vaccination is the first and most important step in protecting against influenza and its potentially serious complications. Good health habits like covering your cough and washing your hands often can also help stop the spread of germs and prevent respiratory illnesses like the flu.
For more information on where you can get a flu shot, visit https://hr.utmb.edu/ehc/flufree/. For hand hygiene tips, visit https://www.cdc.gov/handwashing.
LECTURE ON TRANSFUSION MEDICINE
Dr. Harvey G. Klein, chief of the Department of Transfusion Medicine at the Clinical Center of the National Institutes of Health, will give a lecture titled “Red Cell Transfusion: Precision vs. Imprecision Medicine” on Jan. 28.
Klein has been chair of the U.S. Pharmacopeia Blood and Blood Products Committee, and currently chairs the American National Red Cross Medical Advisory Council and the World Health Organization’s Blood Product Subcommittee of the Expert Committee on Biologic Standardization. He has also lived through and been involved in many of the major developments in transfusion medicine.
Klein’s presentation is open to the public and is part of the Paul C. Brindley, M.D., Distinguished Professorship lecture series and will begin at 5 p.m. Jan. 28 in the administration building’s Caduceus Room on the Galveston campus.
