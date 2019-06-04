BACLIFF
Grand Donuts, 1128 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
DICKINSON
True Cross Catholic School, 400 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Days Inn & Suites, 3710 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Bay Colony Children’s House, 689 FM 517 W., Suite 500 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Kroger, grocery dept., 3410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
FRIENDSWOOD
Luna’s Mexican Restaurant, 704 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Moreno’s Mexican Restaurant, 2407 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Marco’s Pizza, 1632 S. Friendswood Drive — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 10.
GALVESTON
Galveston Island Hilton Resort, 5400 Seawall Blvd., bars and snack bar — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Yannis Greek Restaurant, 8027 Harborside Drive — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
AIM campus at Alamo, 5200 Ave. N1/2 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Gaido’s Seaside Inn, 3700 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
D’Ambra Meat & Grocery Market, 1728 Ave. N — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Marriott Courtyard, 9550 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Dawn’s Donuts, 6304 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Catfish Station, 6105 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
West Point Baptist Church, 3009 Ave. M — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 7.
HITCHCOCK
Louis Bait Camp, 3510 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
KEMAH
Walmart, 255 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
LA MARQUE
Walmart, meat dept., 6410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Always Market, 326 Delany Road — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Deborah’s Daycare, 402 Laurel St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
America’s Best Value Inn & Suites, 5201 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Cajun Joe’s, 112 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Wendy’s, 2800 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Taco Bell, 3020 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
K.B. Kids Preschool & Daycare II, 1118 Bayou Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Leo’s Drive Inn, 1602 Bayou Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
LEAGUE CITY
Jolly Farms Chickens, 1095 League City Parkway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Dumpling Haus, 1095 League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Pain Train Salsa, 1095 League City Parkway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Quick ‘N Ezee Indian Food, 1095 League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
The Lemonade Bar, 1095 League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Pizza Hut, 2800 W. Main St., Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Victory Lakes Intermediate School, 2880 W. Walker St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Marinas Mexican Restaurant & Bar, 3500 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Clear Creek High School, 2305 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
League City Elementary (Clear Path) School, 400 S. Kansas St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Little Bella Mia, 2471 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
SANTA FE
Santa Fe Seafood and Grill, 4233 FM 1764 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 2.
TEXAS CITY
The Olive Garden, 10212 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Texas City Independent School District Warehouse, No. 19 Ninth St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
H-E-B, grocery dept., 3502 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Roosevelt Wilson Elementary School, 301 16th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Home 2 Suites by Hilton, 3000 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
La Michoacana Meat Market, 2525 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
