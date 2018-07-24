Any patient with cancer is likely to wonder if there might have been something in the environment that caused or contributed to their disease.
As a child, I was the neighborhood mad scientist with a large chemistry lab in which I toiled to create fizzy solutions, rocket fuel, turning water into wine (phenolphthalein is the trick), heating sulfur to a smelly mess, and more. At that time, a large company had as its motto, “Better living through chemistry.” And while chemistry remained a favorite subject for me over the years (yes, I’m a nerd), we are now awash in new-to-nature chemicals that are contributors to cancer and other health problems.
Asbestos for example, was a widely used agent in insulation and construction and has been clearly linked to a form of lung cancer, mesothelioma. Benzene, a common industrial solvent, has been found to lead to cancers of the urinary tract, bladder and others. DDT, an insecticide, was banned after a link was found to breast cancer. Formaldehyde, which is widely used in home construction, personal care, and household cleaning products can damage DNA and increase cancer risks.
In addition to cancer, many chemicals in our environment work subtly as endocrine disrupters. They mimic or alter the way hormones are expressed leading to early menarche and puberty, which increase development of breast and prostate cancer. Furthermore, such endocrine disruption during development can result in infertility and neurological impairment in offspring.
Remember the line in the Dustin Hoffman movie when a friend of his father sagely advised him to invest or work in “Plastics?” At the time, plastics of different types were a rapidly evolving product with many uses in domestic and industrial settings — but little awareness of their health risks.
Vinyl chloride used in PVC plastics can cause liver damage. Bisphenol A in food and beverage containers is a reproductive toxicant. Cheryl Watson at the University of Texas Medical Branch discovered that the replacement product, Bisphenol B was no better and remained an endocrine disrupter. Phthalates make plastics more flexible and are widely used in PVC, solvents, vinyl flooring, adhesives, and detergents and are proven endocrine disrupters linked to diabetes, obesity, reproductive and thyroid problems.
Many of the first responders and those living close to the 9/11 disaster were exposed to toxic building materials and are now showing up with increased numbers of cancers.
The final chapter of Anticancer Living, “The Environment and the Quest for Health,” offers some ways to manage and minimize our exposure to this ever-present soup of over 86,000 chemicals in our environment, most of which have not been tested for human safety:
• Becoming more conscious of the quality of our drinking water;
• Reducing the use of chemical cleaning agents in our homes;
• Avoiding skin and cosmetic products with multiple chemicals;
• Using glass or metal water jugs instead of plastic;
• Avoiding microwaving or storing food in plastic containers;
• Not buying furniture with chlorinated fire retardants sprayed on;
• Airing out dry cleaning and removing the plastic bags as soon as possible; and
• Choosing organic foods when possible.
They list numerous other options.
Long term, better public health policies, industry and public awareness, and research can help future generations. In the meantime, we can all take a number of small steps to reduce exposure and risk to ourselves and our children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.