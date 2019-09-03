“Live in the present. Do the things that need to be done. Do all the good you can each day. The future will unfold.” — Peace Pilgrim
My work as a physician is a source of personal joy, gratitude and deep satisfaction. The opportunity to be of service to others, to help in some small way to relieve their suffering, improve their lives and to learn daily from the challenges and diagnostic dilemmas they bring is an awesome way to spend my life. “Living the dream,” as I often say!
Moreover, as an academic physician, I am blessed with the additional blessing of working with learners, medical students, residents, fellows, junior faculty and those in other health care professions.
Every day, these aspiring healers, the future of medicine, bring new insights, perspectives, while sharing the latest clinical and research developments with even seasoned doctors like me.
Recently, over healthy poké bowls, I met with Students for Lifestyle and Integrative Medicine. Here is a sample of their vision of the kind of medicine they are cocreating:
Genevieve Luseesa, president of the group, is a charismatic visionary whose family originally came from Uganda. She envisions medicine that is personalized, emphasizes exercise, stress management and choices of diet that are plant based and environmentally friendly.
Jaysonn Vel, vice president, shared how his mother, an obstetrician/gynecologist studied nutrition to help address a severe gastrointestinal condition he developed early in life creating a lifelong interest in nutrition, public health policy and community education.
Brianna Gonzalez, treasurer, comes from the Rio Grande Valley and learned from her family the power of patient awareness, traditional home remedies, nutrition, stress relief, self-care and decreasing needs for medication. She directs “Food for Thought” at St. Vincent’s Clinic.
Reshma Jadhav and Vincent Phan majored in nutrition before medical school and want to bring more of those skills to their future practices.
Lainie Mabe, the group’s wellness coordinator, is a yoga practitioner and aims to expand awareness of the benefits of exercises for mental health conditions such as depression.
Annie sees integrative medicine as reaching into multiple specialties with nutrition and exercise programs that are healthful but not extreme.
Supriya Bhargava has studied religion and medicine and wishes to incorporate that and explore alternative treatments to pharmaceuticals including exercise-based programs.
Thao used kinesiology and nutrition to manage a challenging personal rheumatological condition and medication side effects.
Tracey grew up learning traditional Chinese medicine from her grandparents, studied massage therapy, has worked in art and business, teaches meditation and plans to do a fellowship in integrative medicine.
Stacey is mixed Korean/Chinese and has an expanded view of integrative medicine practices can be safer, cheaper, more patient friendly and wishes to incorporate these in her long-term practice and has begun to do so as a resident physician.
Sagar was drawn to medicine when his father, beseeched by a beggar in India for a coin, took the man in and fed him lunch and dinner and shared the kindness of his heart with a complete stranger. He is a fellow in integrative and behavioral medicine.
I am so pleased with these evolving, inspired and inspiring healers-to-be. The future of medicine is bright indeed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.