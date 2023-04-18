The Galveston Housing Authority board plans to vote Thursday on issuing a request for proposals from private developers to demolish the Walter Norris Jr. Island Community Center, 4700 Broadway and buildout the public land without a plan in place for the development, costs evaluation, feasibility study, parking study, or traffic study to determine the impact of adding more than 500 cars entering Broadway and 50th Street during rush hour traffic.
The board may have lost its way. The authority's mission is to “use its resources to create and strengthen inclusive, healthy, and sustainable neighborhoods by providing high quality affordable housing choices and by empowering low- and moderate-income families, the elderly, veterans, victims of domestic violence, and the disabled in their journey toward self-sufficiency.”
The mission is not to hand over 9 acres of public land to a private developer for profit, and we need the board to honor fidelity to the authority's purpose.
Service providers including Head Start, a county clinic, FasTrac Job Training Center, a food pantry, veterans services, immigration services, a marketplace for rent and utility assistance, domestic violence services, mental health services, dental services, and many many more remain concerned about the future of their missions.
A Commissioner assured tenants the private developer would assume the costs tenants already spent on renovating units and moving, as well as broken lease agreements. When commissioners were asked about the price of a new plan and if any studies were conducted to evaluate the feasibility of a new plan, the answer was no. They have no plan.
There was no assessment of cost and the impact. The focus has been on more apartments on the property, market rate or affordable, not low income. The rental rates for 200 to 300 workforce apartments on the site may depend on the private developer to determine.
Community advocates are exhausted with the continuous fight to preserve the community center’s services. The last attempt at closure by some board members was in 2020 and soundly defeated by a board majority. The center houses so many vital community services and can be used as a site for evacuation and services during hurricanes and other emergencies.
Everyone understands we must have affordable housing, but this stopgap measure is not the answer. We need a smart comprehensive strategy to develop public/private partnerships to acquire underused land to develop homes, not more apartments north of Broadway.
Working families need affordable homes to stop their migration off the island. Some smart comprehensive strategies to create affordable homes could include eminent domain of unused and dilapidated properties, acquire auctioned properties, cap vacation rentals and lower property taxes.
Affordable homes help families to settle on the island and bring more children into the school district. We want safe streets, beautiful neighborhoods, affordable homes and utility services, support for small businesses, reduced property taxes, repaired streets, flowing traffic and responsive government.
Galveston deserves better and expects the best for its residents.
Please send an email to info@ghatx.org for the commissioners or go to the meeting and let your voice be heard. Just say no to disrupting our community services for private development.
We never know when these services will be needed more than ever. Evil flourishes when good men sit idly by and do nothing.
Linda Dailey is director of FasTrack Job Training Center, which operates in the Walter Norrism Jr. Island Community Center, 4700 Broadway in Galveston.
