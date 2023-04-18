The Galveston Housing Authority board plans to vote Thursday on issuing a request for proposals from private developers to demolish the Walter Norris Jr. Island Community Center, 4700 Broadway and buildout the public land without a plan in place for the development, costs evaluation, feasibility study, parking study, or traffic study to determine the impact of adding more than 500 cars entering Broadway and 50th Street during rush hour traffic.

The board may have lost its way. The authority's mission is to “use its resources to create and strengthen inclusive, healthy, and sustainable neighborhoods by providing high quality affordable housing choices and by empowering low- and moderate-income families, the elderly, veterans, victims of domestic violence, and the disabled in their journey toward self-sufficiency.”

Linda Dailey is director of FasTrack Job Training Center, which operates in the Walter Norrism Jr. Island Community Center, 4700 Broadway in Galveston.  

