Innovation has always been at the core of who we are as Texans. Whether it’s in energy, technology, agriculture, or any of our booming industries, Texans find new ways to propel our state as a global leader.
Thanks to the work of Chair Trent Ashby, Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, Rep. Ann Johnson, and the entire Texas Legislature, we can now add new environmental protection and conservation to that list, all while maintaining our competitive edge in energy innovation.
Earlier this month, Gov. Greg Abbott signed HB 4018, which will allow the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department to deploy nature-based solutions that would generate funds for conservation efforts on state lands. The bill will allow funds through the voluntary carbon market to support the department in protecting the more than 60 miles of wild Gulf Coast shoreline it oversees.
The creation of living shorelines is a nature-based approach to protecting our Gulf Coast shore from erosion. Rather than using a concrete wall to stem the tide, living shorelines use a combination of fringing wetland marsh, oyster reefs and seagrass meadows to create a natural solution to erosion that enhances conservation and our state’s natural environment.
Since 1987, Texas has constructed more than 100 living shorelines, accounting for more than 37,000 acres, according to the Texas General Land Office. But hundreds of miles more of living shoreline are needed to protect our coastal wetlands from erosion.
These wetlands are the nurseries for the fisheries, as well as a natural source of carbon dioxide removal and storage. And there is very little public money to pay for conserving these needed shorelines.
Importantly, the legislature has authorized the carbon credits generated by protecting wetlands to be used to incentivize private capital to be invested in building living shorelines to protect state parks and wildlife management areas owned and maintained by the department.
These are important lands bought with state money that we have a fiduciary duty to protect.
By passing HB 4018, the legislature has generated an unprecedented win-win for both energy producers and the environment. This allows energy providers to lower their carbon emissions by creating a new pathway for state government to work with private sector energy leaders in creating sustainable, long-term growth and environmental conservation.
Companies are searching for scientifically sound ways of reducing their carbon footprint and this pathway is the perfect mechanism to achieve that. Living shorelines are constructed of rock or concrete and seeded with oysters, eventually turning into a highly productive habitat. They will trap sediment, which will be a key to our marshes keeping up with our increasing sea levels. They will encourage coastal seagrass growth in the calm waters behind them.
These living shorelines will protect our wetlands from erosion, preventing the loss of the millions of tons of carbon stored in these lands today and allowing the wetlands to continue removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and storing it in the soil for many decades into the future.
So, the next time you visit the natural beauty of our state parks along the Gulf Coast, thank the Texas Legislature for strengthening our state’s environmental protection efforts.
The Carbon Neutral Coalition was proud to work alongside our state leaders to ensure this critical bill passed and was signed into law and we look forward to seeing what the future holds for new policies to bolster our state’s energy innovation while protecting the environment.
Susan Combs is the advisory board chairwoman of the Carbon Neutral Coalition and former Texas Comptroller and Agriculture Commissioner.
