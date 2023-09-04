Since my appointment in March by Gov. Greg Abbott to the Texas Transportation Commission, I’ve gained a greater appreciation about the Texas Department of Transportation and how vital the 10-year Unified Transportation Program is to Texans and the economy by guiding the development of transportation work across the state.
I’m thankful to Abbott for appointing me as Texas and the greater Houston community continue unprecedented growth. It’s of the utmost importance to meet the demand with historic funding that will help the department deliver on its commitment to ensure that people and goods can move safely and efficiently.
For the first time in its history, the 10-year plan has surpassed $100 billion. It also estimates $34.2 billion in development costs and $7.5 billion in routine maintenance contracts, for a total investment of $142 billion.
That eye-catching amount reflects the rapid growth and booming economic activity touching every corner of the Lone Star State. It’s also $15 billion more than last year and shows a major investment in our infrastructure when compared to a decade ago, when plan funding was $34.3 billion.
In the Houston area alone, the department has more than $14.2 billion in projects slated in the next 10 years.
These figures represent real improvements for all Texans that will help improve quality of life and bring economic benefits. The average $10.6 billion a year in the plan over the next decade is expected to yield an estimated $18.8 billion a year in economic benefits, according to the Texas A&M Transportation Institute.
The program will include major projects in the Houston district such as some of the work on Interstate 10 in Fort Bend County, the Grand Parkway in Brazoria and Galveston counties and help clear the way for future portions of the North Houston Highway Improvement Project.
That project is the planned reconstruction of Interstate 45 North between Houston’s downtown and the North Sam Houston Tollway, also known as Beltway 8.
The project not only brings these roadways up to current standards, it also prepares for the future by improving resiliency to weather events, providing safer, more efficient travel for motorists and handling the increasing trade that is moved through the Port of Houston.
In my first year as a transportation commissioner, I am extremely proud to play a part in this historic 10-year transportation plan. With this historic investment, we’re showing our commitment to keeping Texans safe on roads and connecting the people and places that matter most.
Texans deserve the best, and they can rest assured that Abbott and Texas transportation leaders are fulfilling on our promise to provide them with a safe and reliable transportation system.
Steven D. Alvis is a Texas transportation commissioner.
Join us as we delve into the rich aviation history of Galveston Island. We explore the significance of Galveston's geographic location in national defense and its transformation into a hub for military and commercial aviation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.