Seeing is believing, and that’s why the Friends of Moody Gardens want to keep sending local children to Moody Gardens — for them to see for themselves the beauty of nature and examples of unusual natural phenomena that surrounds them.
Up close, they can touch a stingray and feel its smooth skin, get a hug on their finger from a sea urchin, watch a seal frolic in its habitat, follow penguins as they dive and swim in their home and see up close how little bats hang upside down in a rain forest.
Those are just some of the educational opportunities available for children at Moody Gardens, and our mission is to give Galveston-area teachers a chance to teach about nature in its own habitat.
Local educational facilities are scheduling once again daylong trips to Moody Gardens for lessons in plants, animals, sea life, flowers, birds, snakes and many other things available to them, and the Friends are paying for it.
This school year until April, more than 2,500 students went to Moody Gardens through our program. We are still calculating May’s attendance. And our off-property outreach programs impacted at least 4,000 people.
Friends of Moody Gardens raises money to pay for these activities, including its biggest fundraiser — the annual Herb Fair and Luncheon, which, for the 11th year will be held this year on Wednesday at the Moody Gardens Hotel Ballroom.
The Herb Fair is a free event and open to the public, with lectures, demonstrations and more than 40 local vendors selling herb-related goods and other crafts. The noon luncheon this year features Ginger Benson, Galveston County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health, who will talk about the many uses of ginger, the featured herb this year.
Tickets are still available, but reservations for the luncheon are required through Eventbrite.
Moody Gardens features three main pyramid attractions: the Aquarium Pyramid, which is one of the largest in the region and holds many species of fish and other marine animals; the Rainforest Pyramid, which contains hundreds of tropical plants, roaming monkeys and two-toed sloths; and the Discovery Pyramid, which focuses on science-oriented exhibits and activities.
Besides the Herb Fair, the Friends of Moody Gardens assists the staff for many of its events, including Earth Day, Art in the Park, Mardi Gras Ball for Special People and other holiday-related events. Volunteers put in hundreds of hours each year and the numbers just keep growing.
Besides the vendors at the Herb Fair, there will be a Blessing of the Garden, raffle and silent auction.
Come join in the fun at the Herb Fair. We invite you to become a Friend, too. All funds raised from this event will be used to take local students on field trips to the Aquarium and Rainforest Pyramids and to send outreach programs to seniors and preschools throughout the Galveston area. Give our local students a chance to witness nature up close.
It is an experience they will see and won’t forget.
Ellen Perry is president of the Friends of Moody Gardens.
