Even though it's March and spring is on the horizon, January is my favorite month. I love cold drizzly days, flannel sheets and a slow cooker filled with a hearty soup.
For most of us, January marks new beginnings for self-improvement, fresh outlooks and goals pinned to rose-colored glasses. My January always includes making an annual donation to about 18 national charities, most of which I have supported for years.
We are not talking big bucks here. I make a nominal donation, but I am faithful about my support, and I only do it once a year.
It began to bother me that I would continue to get solicited throughout the year from these same charities. They were spending a part of my nominal donation in tempting me to give again. This temptation came in the form of greeting cards, calendars, notepads and even dimes.
I will not live long enough to use all of the return address labels I have accumulated.
Not having any major excitement in my life, I decided to track how much of this solicitation mail I received in a one-year period. Mind you, I am not talking about junk mail having to do with the debris in my gutters or reducing my insurance premiums.
I tracked only charities I already supported, along with several new ones added, some with diseases I could not pronounce.
Because I wanted precision, I took my box of “mail” to The UPS Store at Stewart Road for an accurate weight. The one-year total of my solicitation mail came in at 28 pounds — minus the box — and 561 pieces of mail.
This is after the address labels, cards, calendars, pads and dimes had been removed. This is from one household!
Now multiply that by how many households.
Yes, it keeps the U.S. Post Office busy along with those companies that manufacture pads and labels, but does it offset what this amount of mail from one household is doing to the environment? And yes, I do recycle.
If I thought I could rectify this, I would write each of these charities, notifying them I will continue to make only one donation per year and to please delete my name from future mailings. Seriously, in this day and time, do you think someone is sitting at a desk reading mail?
It saddens me to know that part of my nominal donation is being wasted. I have solved nothing here other than to tell you how much solicitation mail I get in a year. I guess there are days when you accomplish nothing but just need to vent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.