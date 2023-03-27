In the Constitution, a power to remove executive officers from office resides in the House of Representatives. Article II Section IV reads, “The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

The sole power to impeach resides with the House while the sole power to try resides in the Senate requiring two-thirds to convict. The impeachment power limits Congress with only the power to remove. Civil or criminal courts still retain powers to try accused after the Senate conviction. The purpose and procedures illustrate the founders thinking about separation of powers.

Bill Sargent lives in Galveston. Mark Mansius lives in St. George, Utah.

