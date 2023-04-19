Clean Galveston is an island-based tax-exempt nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation and beautification of Galveston Island through litter control, education and advocacy.
Clean Galveston is made up of a volunteer board that plans, organizes and elicits the public to join in activities that better our surroundings.
One such activity is volunteering with the Texas General Land Office’s Adopt-a-Beach Cleanup. The next beach cleanup for Galveston Island is scheduled for Saturday. Clean Galveston participates in this event twice yearly.
Notably, the board invites you to its renewed Galveston Backyard Garden Tour to be held on May 20. Tickets are $20 each. Enjoy a relaxing day touring the lovely gardens of Galveston residents and local public gardens and be inspired by their beauty and creativity. This tour is truly a fun event, thanks to the wonderful volunteers who allow access to their gardens.
Information on ticket sales is posted on the Clean Galveston’s Facebook page and website. Also day-of tickets will be available. If your business or organization would like to sponsor one of our garden exhibits, please email letscleangalveston@att.net.
Through fundraising efforts, the board annually distributes competitive grants to local qualifying nonprofit organizations that apply through our application process for financial help with their litter control, recycling and beautification projects.
The public can also compete for grants with the completion of an online application. The board is ready to consider projects that create a noticeable, positive change within our community with projects and actions that enhance the beauty and cleanliness of our environment, both natural and man-made.
In times past, the board has limited the awards granted to $5,000 for each project. However, this year, the board has increased the amount of the award cap to $20,000 in total. With this action, the board encourages submittals for larger projects that will not exceed the cap.
Smaller grants will be considered, as well, to meet the funding requirements of individual projects. While all grants will be considered equally, based on meeting the qualifying requirements in the application, a limit of $20,000 in total will be awarded this year by the board.
Award recipients are recognized by the board with acknowledgment online and in the news media. Grant recipients are required to report back to the board one year from their award date on the success of their projects.
The Clean Galveston board is proud to announce that the 2023 grant cycle is open. Please go to the Clean Galveston website to download the grant application. The deadline for submission is June 1 to the email address on the application.
Grants will be awarded by July 3 and posted online and in the media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.