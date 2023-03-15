Galveston's city council needs to make certain the public knows that the city of Galveston supports the Texas Open Beaches Act.
Included as a priority in their legislative agenda was, by deliberate action or unintended consequence, language that undermines the Open Beaches Act. The council needs to revise its 2023 Legislative Agenda for history and integrity.
The council cannot let something as important as this basic Texas right be diminished because members fear offending the bill’s author or embarrassment for accidentally putting it on the city’s legislative agenda.
Failure to revise their priorities makes Galveston the only Texas coastal city to vote to undermine the Open Beaches Act.
The city of Galveston voted in December to list its legislative priorities for the 2023 State legislative session. The city’s agenda supports legislation that would require the public to prove in court it had the right to use the constitutional public easement on the 367 miles of Texas beaches.
The author, state Sen. Mayes Middleton, a Republican representing Galveston County, clearly stated that the proposed legislation, Senate Bill B434, is a property rights bill.
It’s hard to believe that the bill serves the city’s interest in any way, much less that it should be made a legislative priority.
As the residents of Texas began to protest SB-434, it was replaced by SB-2550. This bill still requires the public to prove in court that it has access to the beach.
Regardless of what happens at the state level with these bills, the city needs to officially reaffirm its unequivocal support of the Open Beaches Act or have a history record of the council and city staff’s efforts to undermine the public’s right to enjoy the beaches.
Jackie Cole and Harvey Rice live on Galveston's West End.
