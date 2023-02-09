It's a relief to see Jim Stevenson isn’t proposing that outdoor cats be shot — something he was charged with in 2006 after being accused of killing a cat in front of her longtime caregiver.
Nevertheless, his recent commentary only adds to the misinformation and scaremongering about outdoor cats, undermining any chance for reasonable discussions and sensible policymaking ("Accommodating feral cats is abetting bird extinction," The Daily News, Jan. 19, 2023).
While Stevenson’s solution, “large pens,” is arguably more humane, it’s no less misguided. Indeed, nobody familiar with animal sheltering or veterinary medicine is likely to give this option serious consideration. Instead, they generally support trap-neuter-vaccinate-return programs for managing community cats.
Such programs are simple: cats are caught, evaluated by veterinarians, vaccinated, spayed or neutered and returned to their original outdoor homes, unable to have kittens. These cats are typically cared for by one or more residents. Because they are fed regularly, these cats generally enjoy good health and show little interest in hunting.
Numerous peer-reviewed scientific studies have shown that targeted trap-and-return efforts can reduce shelter intake as well as community cat populations. This obviously reduces the burden on animal shelters — whose resources are already stretched thin — and their staffs, thereby saving municipalities and, ultimately taxpayers, money.
One Texas community documented an 84 percent decrease in the euthanasia of cats and kittens over a three-year period of trap-and-return efforts; meanwhile, their live-release rate for cats increased by nearly 50 percent, reaching an impressive 90 percent.
Trap-neuter-vaccinate-return is a tool used by numerous Texas municipalities, including nearby Harris County, Houston, Baytown and Pasadena, as well as by countless residents committed to humanely managing community cat populations neighborhood by neighborhood.
The National Animal Care & Control Association endorses the method, noting that impounding healthy cats for any other purpose “fails to serve commonly held goals of community animal management and protection programs and ... is a misuse of time and public funds.”
Whether you love cats or hate them, the science is clear: only two methods have been shown to reduce cat populations: targeted trap-and-return efforts and intensive eradication campaigns.
The largest successful campaign to eradicate cats took place on uninhabited Marion Island — roughly the size of Tampa or Salt Lake City, where it took 19 years to exterminate an estimated 3,000 cats, using feline panleukopenia, poisoning, hunting, trapping and dogs.
In an ironic twist, Marion Island later became overrun with mice, threatening the very wildlife whose protection was used to justify the lethal control of cats.
It's well understood the traditional approach to manage community cats — impoundment followed, in most cases, by lethal injection — is an exercise in futility. This “catch-and-kill” approach has been used for more than 100 years in this country, with no evidence whatsoever that it’s produced any long-term population reduction.
It’s also wildly unpopular and costly, the poster child for failed public policy.
In stark contrast to these failed management approaches, trap-neuter-vaccinate-return programs offer many benefits. Because the cats are vaccinated against the rabies virus, they protect public health by creating an effective barrier between the public and wildlife.
And because the programs are our best option for reducing community cat numbers, they benefit wildlife as well by reducing the risk of predation.
No wonder such programs are becoming increasingly popular across Texas — and the country — in communities large and small, urban and rural.
Editor's note: Adjudication against Stevenson on animal cruelty charges ended in a mistrial because of a deadlocked jury.
Richard Angelo is a legislative attorney for the animal welfare nonprofit Best Friends Animal Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.