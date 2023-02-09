It's a relief to see Jim Stevenson isn’t proposing that outdoor cats be shot — something he was charged with in 2006 after being accused of killing a cat in front of her longtime caregiver. 

Nevertheless, his recent commentary only adds to the misinformation and scaremongering about outdoor cats, undermining any chance for reasonable discussions and sensible policymaking ("Accommodating feral cats is abetting bird extinction," The Daily News, Jan. 19, 2023).

Richard Angelo is a legislative attorney for the animal welfare nonprofit Best Friends Animal Society.

